Norwegian Prima’s Superstar Launch
The NCL ship's stunning features will be accentuated with a christening and performance by Godmother Katy Perry
With a high-profile A-List partnership and stunning new features, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to launch Norwegian Prima with much fanfare.
NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer announced pop superstar Katy Perry as godmother of Norwegian Prima. She will christen the ship on Aug. 27, 2022, in Reykjavík, Iceland, and also will perform before the inaugural voyage. Perry is a slightly sassy, amusing performer who will likely draw consumer coverage in major media outlets.
Sommer explained why Perry – known for such hits as “I Kissed a Girl,” “California Gurls” and “Firework” – was chosen.
“We want to be at the cutting edge, and we want to do things that are super-exciting,” Sommer told AGENTatHOME. “This is our first new class of ship in 10 years, and we want to send it off with a bang. We want to get the top, grade-A, best entertainment we can find.”
Iceland Christening
Plus, christening the ship somewhere a little different – the capital of Iceland – also attracts attention to Norwegian Prima. “Anyone can do another christening in Miami,” he said. “We want to go somewhere exciting, somewhere special that people want to be.”
Norwegian Prima – the first of six 142,500-grosston, 3,250-passenger ships in the class – is slightly smaller than other NCL ships. For example, the Breakaway Plus Class ship Norwegian Bliss is 168,028 gross tons and accommodates more than 4,000 passengers. Prima may be smaller but was designed to feature a great deal more outdoor space.
Ocean Boulevard
One highlight is the 44,000-square-foot Ocean Boulevard, which wraps around the entire eighth deck. It will include an open-air marketplace called Indulge Food Hall and Infinity Beach, which has two infinity pools at the edge of the deck and two glass bridges for overwater views.
The food hall’s 11 venues include a smokehouse for American comfort food and barbecue, a rotisserie restaurant, a noodle spot, an Indian eatery with vegetarian options, and food truck-inspired carts for Latin food and tapas.
Three restaurants on Ocean Boulevard with both indoor and outdoor seating include Onda by Scarpetta, which is on Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Spirit and serves modern Italian cuisine; Los Lobos, the brand’s premium Mexican restaurant; and The Local Bar & Grill, featuring a beach club atmosphere for cocktails and classic American cuisine.
Accommodations
Norwegian Prima will have 13 suite categories, ranging from 160-squarefoot interior staterooms to balcony rooms of 231 to 358 square feet, not including the balconies. NCL said Prima-class staterooms include larger bathrooms and showers.
Suites measure 393 to 635 square feet, not including the balconies. Suites include butler service, 24-hour room service, priority dining and entertainment reservations, a bottle of sparkling wine, and complimentary laundry and pressing service.
Meanwhile, The Haven by Norwegian, the luxury ship-within-a-ship, will span eight decks of suites and public areas in the aft area of the vessel. The keycard-access area will have 107 suites near private elevators exclusively for Haven guests. The Haven also has a restaurant, infinity pool, and a lounge and bar.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Prima
Scheduled Christening Date: Aug. 27, 2022
Size: 142,500 gross tons
Passenger Count: 3,250 passengers, double occupancy
Facilities: Wrap-around Ocean Boulevard with openair food hall and multiple eateries, infinity pools, 13 room and suite categories, an aft Haven with 107 keycard-access suites
Fares: At press time in mid- April, from $929 per person, double, for a seven-day Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral. Keep an eye out for Free at Sea offers, which can include beverages, excursions, specialty dining and more.
Contact: norwegiancentral.ncl.com/account, 866-234-7350
