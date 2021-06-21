Ocean Cruising: What’s Booking
Travel advisors discuss their clients' state of mind regarding the restart of ocean cruising - and what's selling
Large-ship ocean cruising is slowly starting up again in the U.S., but travel advisors have already been booking voyages, some in Europe or out of homeports in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.
Itineraries and regulations are constantly changing, but AGENTatHOME checked in with travel advisors in mid-May to find out if their clients are booking cruises and, if so, which ships and itineraries.
Europe, Caribbean
"Our clients that have always cruised from ports across Europe have been ecstatic about the opportunity. The challenge has been the ongoing stop and starts, which can tie up funds and delay flight purchases," said Stephen Scott, a Chicagobased luxury travel advisor with Protravel International’s Global Travel Collection.
"In regard to the Caribbean, the demand is high enough whereas clients are completely OK with departures from other cruise ports, as they had to fly in already. The biggest concern is for the drive-in customers that filled up plenty of cruise ships every week."
Several agents said vaccinated clients are rushing to travel again and many are reassured that many cruise ships plan to sail with COVID-19 requirements.
"Most of our senior guests already have the vaccinations and are eager to travel, though most wish to sail from U.S. ports," said Ray Teet, a Dream Vacations franchise owner in Palm City, Fla. "Families are concerned because vaccinations for their children are not readily available, or they have concerns about getting them the vaccination."
Vaccination Mandates
Rob Belles, an independent vacation specialist with Cruises Inc. in Rockford, Ill., said most of his clients favor vaccination mandates for cruise ships.
"I did a quick survey of my clients and found that approximately 85 percent will only cruise if 100 percent of the crew and passengers are vaccinated, including no children. Ten percent will cruise if they personally have been vaccinated and with children who may not yet receive the vaccine and 5 percent object to the mandatory requirement. Of that 5 percent, half have received the vaccine so they can go on a future cruise," he said.
Added St. Pauls, N.C.-based Ellen McBryde, who is affiliated with ME Travelcations and Avoya: "Most clients are happy to comply with the vaccine policy as they feel that it is protection for not only themselves but other passengers and the ship’s crew."
Ted Blank, host agency manager and luxury travel advisor with Travel Leaders at Market Square Travel in Stillwater, Minn., said a few clients have expressed reservations about vaccine requirements. "Interestingly, most of those who are concerned are people who have had and recovered from COVID and are concerned about whether a vaccination is something that they need," he said.
Luxury Bookings
Advisors said luxury cruises are booking well, perhaps because of the smaller ship size, the value or to splurge after staying home for most of 2020.
"The luxury cruise lines are booking the best right now – for me, especially Oceania Cruises and their World Cruise offerings," said Penny Rushing, owner of Avoya-affiliated Four Points Travel in Winter Garden, Fla.
Scott agreed. "Our bookings tend to skew higher-end anyway, but that group has come back stronger and faster. So, the Haven on Norwegian, Yacht Club on MSC and smaller luxury ships are giving them exclusivity from crowds," he said.
There’s also more interest in accommodations with balconies.
"The main comment is, ‘I don’t want an inside stateroom, where are the balconies and suites?’" Scott said. "To tell you the truth, that’s music to a travel advisor’s ears because you want your clients to have the best experience and that is a great start."
