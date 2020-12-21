One-on-One With American Cruise Lines’ Charles B. Robertson

U.S.-built, -flagged and-staffed, American Cruise Lines is planning its biggest Mississippi River season ever in 2021, with two new modern riverboats – the 190-guest American Jazz and 175-passenger American Melody – as well as new itineraries, new shore excursions and enrichment programs on board.

We caught up with American Cruise Lines CEO Charles B. Robertson to see what his expectations are for 2021.

When's your best guess as to when American Cruise Lines can begin cruising?

We are ready and looking forward to a great season next year, beginning in March. Typically, American does not run many cruises early in the year. We wait until it warms up just a bit more in the Southern U.S. and then operates cruises across the country through December. We are also ready with extensive new health and safety protocols that will remain in place even after the introduction of a vaccine. Waiting until March 2021 will allow us time to understand the effect of COVID-19 this winter.

Do you face the same scrutiny by the Centers for Disease Control since your ships, accommodating 100 to 190 guests, fall below the 250-passenger threshold?

All of American Cruise Line’s ships are small and only visit domestic ports of call, so technically we do not fall under the CDC’s regulations, but we do work with many state and local agencies in each of the areas we operate.

American decided to voluntarily suspend all our cruises back in March 2020, and we have worked diligently ever since, to be ready to safely resume exploring close to home here in the U.S.A.

Are the new American Jazz and American Melody sister ships?

I would call American Jazz and American Melody fraternal twins. Structurally they are the same, but they each will have different appearances. American Melody will maintain the hallmarks of our brand while showcasing the next iteration of design in our modern series – graceful and elegant, but still casual – appealing to the same sophisticated traveler we have always accommodated.

How many paddlewheelers will operate on the Mississippi in 2021?

In 2021, American has four riverboats on the Mississippi – two paddlewheelers and two modern riverboats – and four riverboats on the Columbia and Snake rivers, as well. We are the first and only domestic river cruise line offering both styles on both major U.S. river systems, plus five small coastal ships for cruises along the East and West Coasts, including Alaska and Florida.

Who is the typical American Cruise Line client?

River cruising domestically and in Europe attracts mature, sophisticated travelers, many of whom have traveled the world over and are now looking for a more personalized way of exploring closer to home. American’s domestic river cruises are curated experiences, destination-focused, all-inclusive and accessible.

What are your predictions for the 2020/21 wave season?