One-on-One With NCL’s Katina Athanasiou

The company's Chief Sales Officer on why the line is ideally suited for holiday vacations and family travel

Recognizing that 2020 is a year like no other, it’s hard to predict what the upcoming holiday season will look like. At press time, cruising was on hold until Nov. 1, so it remains to be seen if ships will sail during the winter holidays.

Still, ever optimistic, we talked to Katina Athanasiou, Norwegian Cruise Line’s chief sales officer, about holiday vacations at sea and how to sell more family travel.

How does this winter holiday season look in terms of bookings?

While understandably, there is less demand for 2020 cruises due to the near-term impact of COVID-19, our loyal guests are eager to sail with us as soon as we’re able to resume operations.

For 2021, our company continues to see a steady interest and demand. Interestingly, bookings for 2021 are better than those for 2020 at this same time in 2019. We are seeing that about half of our guests are choosing to receive a future cruise credit over a refund, which shows us they can’t wait to sail with us again.

Why is Norwegian ideal for families with children?

Our ships offer a wide variety of experiences for every type of traveler, from Broadway-caliber entertainment to the only racetracks at sea. The extensive breadth of available amenities we offer, as well as dedicated children and teen venues and programs, contribute to our popularity among multigenerational families.

Onboard our newest ships – Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore – the industry’s only racetracks at sea, open-air laser tag arenas and dedicated virtual reality and gaming complexes continuously wow teens and children of all ages.

Last November, Norwegian Encore unveiled the largest and most thrilling racetrack of the fleet at 1,150 feet, with 10 turns and four points that extend up to 13 feet over the side of the ship. The two-story racetrack allows up to 10 racers to drive at the same time, with the electric go-karts revving up to 30 miles per hour.

The fleet also features complimentary youth programs for various age groups, from six months up until 17 years of age.

What is your best advice to agents who are booking holiday family travel or who would like to book more?

Whether trying to help their clients book unforgettable family vacations at sea or a couples’ dream cruise getaway, we always tell our travel partners that engagement is key!