One-on-One With NCL’s Todd Hamilton

In August, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) resumed U.S. cruising with seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle to Alaska aboard Norwegian Encore. In 2022, the line will offer more capacity in the region than ever before, with five ships operating in the destination. Todd Hamilton, senior vice president, sales, discussed the company’s significant investment in Alaska and the selling points its ships and itineraries offer travelers.
Why is NCL so committed to the Alaska market?
Seattle is our second home, and NCL has a 26-year history of cruising Alaska and pioneered voyages to the destination from Seattle over 21 years ago. Being the first to make such inroads with Alaska has allowed us to foster relationships with multiple destinations in the region, and by doing so, investing heavily in their development. Our ongoing support from the beginning to now is representative not only by the infrastructural investments we’ve made with the ports we visit, but also by the added capacity we’re planning to add so we can continue delivering unforgettable experiences to our guests. Alaska is the Last Frontier and is one of our premier destinations that we’re proud to visit while supporting its local communities.
Tell us about some of your investments in Alaska and why NCL chose to invest in the destination.
The economic impact to the Alaska communities due to loss of visitor spending was $2.2 billion, of which the cruise industry represents 67 percent, which equals $1.5 billion. NCL represents approximately 24 percent of total passenger volume to Alaska; therefore our guests contribute approximately $360 million to Alaskan communities.
As far as the investment in the destination, we’ve supported various Alaskan communities heavily to help promote sustainable and conscious tourism to support the local economy. In December 2018, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) announced a partnership with Alaska Native-owned Huna Totem Corporation to develop a second cruise pier in Icy Strait Point, Huna Totem’s world-class cruise ship destination in Hoonah, Alaska. In addition to the second cruise pier, we helped expand the Wilderness Landing area at Icy Strait Point to include upgraded retail and restaurants, as well as shore excursion offerings, including the world’s largest ZipRider zip line.
Beyond Icy Strait Point, we also supported other Alaskan communities, including Juneau, where we purchased the last waterfront parcel for development in the greater Juneau area. We will have more details to share in the future.
How did NCL contribute to the development of the Mill at Ward Cove in Ketchikan?
Together with Ward Cove Dock Group, LLC, we transformed land, formerly designated as a Superfund cleanup, or contaminated land, by the Environmental Protection Agency, into a sustainable, environmentally friendly and entertaining site for the community and cruise visitors. In April of this year, during Earth Day, NCLH was recognized for its “Restore our Earth” efforts with a prestigious 2021 Associated General Contractors Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award for Environmental Enhancement for the construction of its newly developed double-ship pier at Ward Cove, Ketchikan, Alaska.
In August, as part of our Great Cruise Comeback, which chronicles our return-to-service journey, and during our first U.S. voyage from the Seattle to Alaska on board Norwegian Encore, we were able to visit The Mill at Ward Cove and had our CEO Harry Sommer present during the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the facility.
What are some of the selling points of NCL's Alaska itineraries?
In 2022, we will offer a greater variety of Alaska cruises for guests with varied itineraries and ship options. Next year, we’ll boast the youngest fleet cruising Alaska, including two of our newest ships, Norwegian Encore and Norwegian Bliss. The 2022 season will mark the most capacity NCL has ever had in Alaska – with five ships cruising the region, including Norwegian Bliss, Encore, Jewel, Spirit and Sun. With the diversity of ships, we’ll be able to offer our guests more options and diversity to experience the Last Frontier, from our largest Breakaway Plus Class to our smaller vessels, each well-suited to cruise multiple ports in Alaska. Notably, and as a first for the brand, Norwegian Spirit will offer a “Fire & Ice” sailing from Hawaii and Alaska ports and will be the only ship calling on Haines, Alaska.
Additionally, our ships are custom-built to let the outside in for the best way to experience Alaska. Spaces such as The Waterfront, Top Deck, Observation Lounges, Spinnaker Lounge and Thermal Suites with floor-to-ceiling views provide guests with amazing views from all angles, at all times.
Beyond ships, we’ll offer a variety of itineraries ranging from five-to-16- day voyages with immersive Go Local Tours, perfect for every kind of traveler. Each sailing will offer guests guaranteed glacier experiences.
