One-on-One with Seabourn’s Steve Smotrys
The Vice President-Global Sales discusses what's new and noteworthy at the luxury line
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Steve Smotrys joined Seabourn in October 2020 as vice president-global sales after spending nearly two decades with Carnival Corp. sister brands, most recently as vice president of sales and trade marketing for Cunard North America. He is responsible for Seabourn’s overall global sales efforts.
AGENTatHOME got to know Smotrys a little better through a Q&A.
Seabourn and Cunard are both considered luxury cruise brands. How do they differ and how would you recommend travel advisors position each line?
What I always appreciated about Cunard is that it has preserved some of the sophisticated cruise experiences from the past – such as themed balls and dancing to a live orchestra each night – and maintained the legacy of ocean liners all while always remaining relevant and contemporary.
It’s for those luxury guests who like the myriad options that only a large ship can provide. It is amazing for those guests who don’t like to fly and prefer a more leisurely and sophisticated way to get to Europe.
Seabourn is for guests who want a true end-to-end luxury vacation offering. We take care of all the details for the traveler. For example, guests can choose to take advantage of booking Seabourn Private Air, where they would fly on a private jet. We can also help to make arrangements for clients to stay at one of our luxury hotel partners.
We receive the most feedback from guests and advisors about our on board team and the outstanding service they deliver. Another distinction is the atmosphere on our ships. It is sophisticated yet approachable luxury, with a contemporary vibe and surroundings that are not stuffy. Seabourn is now evolving our experiences with the building of two purpose-built expedition ships. These will be state-of-the-art expedition ships with that ultra-luxury experience Seabourn guests love.
Is the first expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, on time for delivery in December 2021?
Yes, we’re very excited to welcome Seabourn Venture to the Seabourn family in December 2021. Earlier this month, the ship moved from the shipyard in Nogaro, Italy, to Genoa, where the construction process will be completed and ready for her inaugural season in Norway.
On July 3, Seabourn plans to restart cruises in the Mediterranean with roundtrips out of Athens. How is that booking?
Bookings on our Greece voyages on Seabourn Ovation have been doing well. There has been such pent-up demand for cruising – for travel overall – and our guests have been waiting for the day when they can come back on board to their "home away from home."
We also just announced seven-day Caribbean sailings on Seabourn Odyssey roundtrip from Barbados starting July 18. Those voyages just opened for sale on April 21 but based on initial feedback, both guests and advisors were excited about the news.
What would you like to say to the travel advisors who read this magazine?
My biggest message to our travel advisor partners is thank you for your continued dedication and support during the past year under very challenging circumstances. We certainly understand what many of them have gone through. But I ask them to stay confident and resilient as more and more signs are starting to point upward.
Finally, I just want them all to know that we are here to support them. We are growing our sales team so that we can better support our advisor partners. Please reach out and let’s work together to grow your business.
