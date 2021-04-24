Optimism Amid Uncertainty
Once travel restrictions are lifted, river lines are hoping for a gradual return to service as early as May or June
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
River cruising has restarted in the U.S. but it’s still uncertain when sailings will resume on Europe’s waterways as this issue went to press in late March.
Still, it appears operators are hoping for a gradual return to service once travel restrictions are lifted, perhaps as early as May or June.
AGENTatHOME surveyed lines for their 2021 plans, as well as new ships they expect to introduce, if things go well.
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways, which suspended operations through May 31, plans to introduce three ships this year.
The line will add the 156-guest sister ships AmaSiena and AmaLucia to its European fleet and the 68-passenger AmaDahlia to Egypt’s Nile River.
The sister ships, which will sail the Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers, feature connecting staterooms, signature twin balconies, multiple dining venues and a swim-up bar on the Sun Deck.
AmaDahlia is scheduled to begin cruising in September on 11-night "Secrets of Egypt & The Nile" itineraries, which will include three-night pre-cruise Cairo stays, the seven-night roundtrip cruise from Luxor and one-night postcruise stays in Cairo.
American Cruise Lines
American is introducing the American Jazz and American Melody on U.S. rivers.
The 190-passenger American Jazz started cruising on March 21. It operates eight-day "Music Cities" cruises between Memphis and Nashville on the Mississippi River and includes a complimentary precruise hotel stay from either departure city.
The 175-passenger American Melody will debut on the Mississippi River in late August or early September.
The ships feature panoramic views throughout, including a four-story glass atrium in the center and the Back Porch Café for casual dining.
Starting in April, the 190-passenger American Harmony is moving west to operate on eight-day "Columbia & Snake Rivers" cruises, which include complimentary precruise hotel stays.
American Queen Steamboat Company
The line began its 2021 season in mid-March with sailings on the American Duchess, which cruises on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
Then, the company christened the 245-guest American Countess, which is sailing on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers.
American Queen, which sails on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, and the American Empress, which sails the Columbia and Snake rivers, will both launch later this spring.
Starting July 1, the company will require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations from all passengers given at least 14 days before boarding the ships.
Avalon Waterways
The line canceled river cruises through May but is hoping June sailings will be possible.
The company plans to introduce the 166-guest Avalon View, which was originally scheduled to be christened in April 2020.
Avalon View has two full decks of 200-square-foot Panorama Suites with wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling windows that transform into an Open-Air Balcony. Dining options include new Avalon Fresh menu options and FlexDining venues, including the casual Panorama Bistro, al fresco Sky Grill, and glass-walled Dining Room.
Crystal River Cruises
Crystal hopes to start river cruising in Europe in July. The luxury company’s fleet includes the 106-guest sister ships Crystal Bach, Crystal Debussy, Crystal Mahler and Crystal Ravel. Crystal has already announced it will bring the doublewide Crystal Mozart back into service in Europe starting in March 2022.
Emerald Cruises
The newest addition to this company’s Star-Ship river fleet, Emerald Luna, is set to sail in spring 2021. The 180-guest vessel features the line’s signature indoor heated pool that transforms into an evening cinema, suites with all-weather balconies, and staterooms, some for solo occupancy.
Also of note: Emerald Waterways and Emerald Yacht Cruises merged under the name Emerald Cruises in March.
Riviera River Cruises
Riviera is hoping to restart with a few river cruises in June. The line’s newest ship is the 169-passenger MS Geoffrey Chaucer, which was completed last year. The vessel features a richly colored, marble-floored lobby with an atrium. Décor includes sustainable hardwoods, brass and polished copper, sparkling glass and intricate wrought iron. The ship’s suites measure a minimum 183 square feet.
Uncruise
The company plans to operate seven-night cruises on the Snake and Columbia rivers this fall on the 86-passenger Wilderness Legacy. The name of the ship was changed from S.S. Legacy in August 2020 to match the Wilderness moniker of its fleetmates. The company plans to rechristen the vessel sometime this year.
Vaccines are required for all guests and crew before boarding. The 2021 departures are available throughout September and October 2021.
Uniworld
Uniworld, which plans to begin sailing in May, is welcoming three new vessels.
The former River Countess underwent a renovation and emerged as the 126-guest S.S. La Venezia. It will offer 10-day trips in Northern Italy and an eight-day cruise on the Po River and the Venice Lagoon, to three Venetian islands: Burano, Mazzorbo and Torcello.
The 84-passenger S.S. Sphinx will have three dining venues – including a private dining room – a swimming pool, massage room and 42 suites. It will offer 12-day trips featuring Cairo and the Nile River.
The 100-passenger S.S. São Gabriel will sail through the Douro River Valley in Portugal. The entire top deck will offer lavishly appointed suites with butler service.
Viking
At press time, Viking had paused all sailings through May 31, 2021.
The 80-guest Viking Saigon will operate on the Mekong River starting in August 2021. It will feature a Scandinavian design and operate the 15-day "Magnificent Mekong" through Vietnam and Cambodia with hotel stays in Hanoi, Siem Reap and Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon).
In Europe, Viking will add two 190-passenger Longships – Viking Hervor and Viking Gersemi – on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
Four new Seine River vessels will be deployed on the eight-day "Paris and the Heart of Normandy" itinerary. Hosting 168 guests, Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Kari, Viking Radgrid and Viking Skaga will also feature a Scandinavian design.
