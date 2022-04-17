Plying Europe’s Waterways In 2022
Here's a rundown of new and noteworthy river cruise line developments - including the debut of two ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey
European river cruise lines are gearing up for what they hope will be a banner year and have unveiled a host of intriguing itineraries and programs to entice U.S. travelers to cross the pond. Here’s a rundown of new and noteworthy developments, including the debut of two ships.
AmaWaterways
The line is offering three cruise departures enabling guests to discover their family history through its partnership with Ancestry. Itineraries include “Captivating Rhine,” departing July 30, 2022, and November 2, 2023; and the “Legendary Danube,” departing June 17, 2023.
Participating guests will receive complimentary Ancestry DNA kits sent to them prior to the cruise, one private consultation to review their family trees on board, and an Ancestry excursion with a genealogist to the Red Star Line Museum in Antwerp, Belgium, on “Captivating Rhine” sailings. Guests on the “Legendary Danube” cruise will receive exclusive Ancestry enhancements to Budapest and Vienna city tours.
AmaWaterways said it is witnessing strong demand for its Seven River Journeys, which will debut in 2023, and will visit 14 countries in 45 or 46 nights.
Avalon Waterways
Broadcast journalist Meredith Vieira was set to christen Avalon View on April 12, 2022, in Bratislava.
Avalon is unveiling its “Storyteller Series” itineraries in 2022, putting the spotlight on acclaimed authors and musicians, including Candace Bushnell, “Sex and the City” author; Cheryl Strayed, “Wild” author; Gillian Flynn, “Gone Girl” author; Christopher Moore, comic fantasy novelist; Edwin McCain, singer songwriter; and the Sister Hazel band.
Avalon increased the number of “Active & Discovery” cruises to all major European rivers and will feature six such itineraries this year with 47 departures.
The line is offering three Oberammergau itineraries sailing on the Rhine and Danube. It is also including excursions on three Holland itineraries to Floriade Expo, an international horticulture exhibition in Almere, which runs from April 14 to Oct. 9, 2022.
Emerald Cruises
Vanessa McGovern, an industry advocate, educator and the chief sales officer and co-founder of Gifted Travel Network, will christen the 180-passenger Emerald Luna on July 21, 2022, in Amsterdam.
Emerald Luna is the ninth Star-Ship Star in Emerald’s fleet and is equipped with a cutting-edge inside balcony design, an indoor swimming pool and aft cinema. It will operate Danube cruises.
Emerald Luna will join sister ships Emerald Sun, Sky, Star, Dawn and Destiny sailing the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers.
The fleet also includes the 132-guest Emerald Liberté, sailing the Rhône and Saône Rivers in France, the 112-passenger Emerald Radiance sailing the Douro River in Portugal, and the 84-passenger Emerald Harmony, sailing the Mekong River in Vietnam and Cambodia.
Riviera River Cruises
The line is unveiling the eight-day “Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise” this year, which includes a full-day or morning excursion to the Floriade Expo.
Eight of the company’s itineraries are available as solo traveler cruises with no single supplement for any stateroom or suite.
Chefs will serve “local flavors” dishes in the main dining rooms fleet wide. Stern eateries will be transformed into 28-guest Riverview Kitchens.
Guests sailing in deluxe and superior suites, and upper-deck cabins will receive new amenities, including the use of a smart handset with maps, translator, currency converter, unlimited calls, onboard Internet service and much more.
Scenic Cruises & Tours
The company has partnered with “Top Chef ” Bryan Voltaggio for an 11- day culinary-themed “South of France” itinerary roundtrip from Lyon departing on Oct. 20, 2022.
The cruise will afford guests multiple opportunities to interact and learn from Voltaggio and will be capped off by a four-course dinner created by Chef Voltaggio.
Scenic added new experiences to its Scenic Enrich program, including an after-hour’s visit to Bordeaux’s Les Bassins de Lumières, an immersive art center with sensory light and sound displays set in a former submarine. The excursion is available on two 11-day “Beautiful Bordeaux” and “Flavours of Bordeaux Culinary Cruise” sailings.
The line is including full-day excursions to the Floriade Expo on five 2022 itineraries.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
The line is debuting the eight-day “Dutch Delight” itinerary, which will visit a host of destinations in the Netherlands and includes access to the Floriade Expo on select dates.
Uniworld is unveiling five introductory “Nights Out” evening experiences in Europe and will extend the program in 2023 on every European sailing.
The company is also offering precruise Oberammergau extensions on select “Delight Danube” sailings.
Viking
On March 16, Viking introduced eight new Viking Longships during a naming ceremony in Paris. Four ships – Viking Fjorgyn, Viking Radgrid, Viking Skagaand and Viking Kari – were custom built for the Seine River and will embark on eight-day “Paris & the Heart of Normandy” itineraries.
Viking Gymir, Viking Egdir, Viking Hervor and Viking Gersemi will sail on Rhine, Main and Danube itineraries.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS