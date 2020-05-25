Promoting Royal Caribbean’s Umbrella of Sister Brands
Agents would be selling their clients short if they didn't familiarize themselves with the line's sister companies.
Virtually everyone selling cruises today is familiar with Royal Caribbean International and its family-friendly, activity-driven sailings. The line operates the largest cruise ships in the world, which feature a host of amenities that one would never have expected to find on the High Seas just a few short years ago.
But agents would be selling their clients short if they didn’t also familiarize themselves with the company’s sister brands—Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. With each brand targeting a different market, there is much to recommend to clients.
Royal Caribbean International
"Living the experience" is how Royal Caribbean defines its cruise vacations, said Mel Figueroa, a strategic account manager. The line focuses on the "thrill side" and the "chill side"—both onboard and at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the line’s private island in the Bahamas, which features a waterpark and myriad areas to relax.
Royal Caribbean is a great option to sell to multigenerational families because grandparents want activities for their grandkids yet also want areas where they can relax, Figueroa said. Millennials want excitement and adventure, and teens and kids want to have their own spaces for fun.
Learning more about the Royal Suite class of accommodations and selling The Royal Genie experience is another way to increase individual sales and commission, Figueroa said. With regard to groups, he advised agents to follow their own passions and focus on selling to organizations that are looking to raise funds or travel together.
Celebrity Cruises
When it comes to Celebrity’s ship design, accommodations, destinations and culinary offerings, think "Nordstrom," said Gabriel Rodriguez, strategic sales manager for the southeast region, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. There is one employee for every two passengers, king beds with cashmere bedding and a wide array of suites.
Celebrity’s ships are some of the most environmentally conscious at sea, and spend more time in port with single and double overnights, he said.
The upscale line targets multigenerational travelers. Families can take advantage of Celebrity’s Camp at Sea program, which focuses on 12- to 17-year-olds, enabling them to become science explorers, robot builders and drone racers as part of the onboard STEM program, Rodriguez said. There are also programs for younger kids and free babysitting services.
The typical Celebrity customers are ages 35 and up, spending $10,000 annually on leisure travel, he said, adding that the line is also popular with the LGBTQ community.
Azamara
Azamara is a "venture beyond the sea" designed for travelers interested in destination immersion, said Lionel Garcia, strategic business development manager for Florida and the Caribbean. Its fleet of three 700-passengers ships offers longer stays and overnights in port, destination-intensive voyages and a land program—all with the goal of getting the "perspective of a local," he added.
Azamara, which targets travelers with an "explorer" mindset, typically attracts guests between ages 55 to 65, Garcia said. He recommended that agents do not sell Azamara as a cruise line but as a company focusing on immersive land programs. "We operate and deliver destinations like land vacations or river brands do," he said.
Garcia recommended targeting clients who have experienced land-based vacations in Europe and are looking for a more relaxed way to travel, with no daily packing and unpacking. Other prospects are travelers who have sailed on riverboats and those who would prefer a smaller, more intimate ship experience. Another potential target is golfers, as the company features a partnership with Perry Golf.
Silversea Cruises
The line covers the market as both a traditional luxury cruise brand and a luxury expedition brand. "We are the best of both worlds," said John Wilson, area sales director. The company has eight ships carrying between 100 and 608 passengers, three of which are expedition vessels.
The larger, all-suite class of ships feature accommodations with walk-in closets, tubs and showers, full bar setups and personalized stationery. There is a 1:1 guest-staff ratio, and butler service is available for all guests. In all, there are eight dining venues, a nightclub for dancing, and entertainment in the form of shows and comedians.
Wilson suggested agents target Baby Boomers (age 55-75) and Generation Xers (40-54) who appreciate luxury. Another target is single travelers, as select voyages offer a 25 percent single supplement.
