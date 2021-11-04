Raising the Ultra-Luxury Bar With Silver Moon
Silversea's newest ship includes a number of noteworthy enhancements, including the debut of the S.A.L.T. culinary program.
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Silversea Cruises’ ultra-luxury, 596-guest Silver Moon is a sister to Silver Muse, which began sailing in 2017, but with a number of welcome improvements – most notably, the introduction of the highly anticipated Sea and Land Taste (S.A.L.T.) culinary program.
The 40,700-gross-ton Silver Moon is the ninth ship in Silversea’s fleet and the fifth in what the line calls its classic luxury product, versus its four-ship expedition division. Silversea’s 10th ship and third in the Muse class, the Silver Dawn, is now scheduled to enter service in spring 2022.
AGENTatHOME was aboard the Silver Moon’s Greek Isles christening voyage in late July. Here is a summary of its features and amenities.
Accommodations
Silver Moon has 298 suites; 97 percent have private verandas, and all have butler service. Most luxury ships sell from the top category down, and the most luxurious on Silver Moon are the four Owner’s Suites, which measure 1,055 square feet with one bedroom or 1,389 square feet if connected to an adjacent suite for a total of two bedrooms and two baths.
The most plentiful option is the 387-square-foot Veranda Suite – there are a total of 242 on Decks 5-9 – which includes a 64-square-foot balcony. The most basic suite is the Vista Suite, which has large windows and measures 333 square feet. There are six on Deck 4, including two that are wheelchair accessible, and six similar Panorama Suites with floor-to-ceiling windows on Deck 9.
Also popular are the 33 Silver Suites, which are 786 square feet with one bedroom or 1,119 square feet when combined with the adjacent stateroom for a two-bedroom. There’s also a sofa bed for a third guest.
On Decks 9, 10 and 11, the one-bedroom Silver Suite includes a roomy bedroom with a king-size bed; a walk-in closet with safe; a spacious marbled bathroom with double vanity, separate shower and full-sized bath and powder room; a separate dining area where the butler can set up room service meals; a stocked refrigerator and bar setup; a 129-square-foot veranda; an Illy espresso machine; complimentary laundry and pressing; daily canape service; and more.
What's Included:
Silversea is raising the luxury bar by adding more inclusions, which can translate into higher commissions since more is bundled into the fare.
Starting in spring 2022, Silversea will offer complimentary private limousine transfer service to and from the airport. In March 2022, the line also will include at least one free shore excursion in every port for classic cruises.
Fares also include international roundtrip economy flights, business class upgrades in select destinations, in-country flights (when required by the itinerary) and pre-and post-cruise hotel nights, depending on flight schedules. Silversea continues to include all beverages and gratuities.
What's for Dinner?
The main open-seating restaurant, Atlantide, is larger than on Silver Muse, with 220 seats versus 176. It offers a continental menu with steak and seafood – one appetizer option is Oscietra caviar with all the trimmings.
The S.A.L.T. Kitchen features flavors and dishes of the region in which the ship is sailing – on the Greek Islands cruise, selections included cumin scented lamb with baked figs and minted yogurt sauce, and a lacquered kumquat duck using the celebrated fruit from Corfu.
La Dame, the ultra-luxe French restaurant, moved up to Deck 8 on Silver Moon and offers 56 seats, almost twice as many as on Silver Muse. Cover charge is $60.
Kaiseki offers Japanese dishes for lunch and dinner; cover charge for dinner is $60. La Terrazza, the Italian eatery, features indoor/outdoor seating; reservations are required for dinner but there is no cover charge.
Best Entertainment:
S.A.L.T. offerings are fun and educational. On the Greece cruises, they included a class in the S.A.L.T. Lab to learn how to make Eastern European appetizers (mezze), a lecture on modern cocktails and an excursion to visit a winery and taverna in Cyprus. S.A.L.T. classes are free but there is a fee for the shore excursions.
Insider Booking Tip:
Consider booking clients who appreciate a quiet experience in Silver Suites on Deck 11 – there are 14 forward, so the area is very tranquil, and just steps from the Observation Library, which also serves a card room, evening bar and a spot for continental breakfast.
Also, tell your Baby Boomer clients that the pool features easy steps into the water – no more ladders to climb.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship Name: Silver Moon
Size: 40,700 gross tons, 596 passengers
Year Introduced: 2021
Facilities: S.A.L.T. culinary program, including a lab for classes, restaurant and bar; eight other restaurants; several lounges; spacious sun deck and pool; and a larger spa
Price: A seven-night Mediterranean cruise in late March starts at $5,900 per person.
Base Commission: 10 percent with overrides for sales volume and consortia affiliation
Contact: Travel Professional Center at www.silversea.com, 888-978-4070
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS