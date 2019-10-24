Relying on Allianz
How to protect your clients' vacations—while earning base commissions of 25 percent.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major
It’s safe to say leisure travel has never been more popular, and more prone to potential hazards. Yet today’s travelers face a range of barriers to efficient and speedy travel, from extreme weather events and serious medical emergencies to a myriad of mundane but no less significant mishaps, ranging from airport delays and flight cancellations to hotel and air re-bookings.
Unexpected Events
“The world has become a very unpredictable place,” said Richard Aquino, vice president of sales and manager of the agency channel for travel insurance provider Allianz Global Assistance. “So many unexpected events can occur that can cause a traveler to cancel or interrupt their trip; it just makes good sense to protect travel investments with travel insurance.”
Allianz provides travel protection policies and 24/7 assistance and concierge services to ameliorate a variety of situations. The company’s broad scope of products is sold primarily through travel agents, for whom Allianz offers an extensive menu of products and programs, along with base commissions of 25 percent.
The Agent Advantage
“Consumers who book their trips through our travel agent partners can take advantage of the fact that agents are not just experts in creating memorable trips, they are also an excellent resource for creating peace of mind while traveling,” Aquino said.
Agents are an invaluable link between consumers planning vacations and the right travel insurance coverage to suit their situation. Allianz assists agents in advising clients about travel insurance’s importance in any vacation purchase.
“Not every insurance [product] is created equal,” said Aquino. “Some travelers may be wary of purchasing optional insurance. Our agents tell their clients why they trust Allianz Global Assistance to help them with 24/7 global assistance in case of an emergency.”
Become an Expert
Allianz’s most productive travel agencies utilize a series of best practices, he said. “Among the most important steps is to specialize,” Aquino said. “Become an expert on one plan. Agents are more effective at selling travel insurance when they focus on one primary plan and practice selling it often to their core clients.”
Agents should also tie travel insurance to real-life examples, he added. “Agents should describe common scenarios or circumstances they’ve experienced that could lead to travel delays, missing bags, canceled trips due to family illnesses or other travel disruptions. Using real examples to show when travel insurance could save a client’s travel investment helps travelers see the real value of purchasing travel insurance.”
Clients may also not be aware of how affordable travel protection can be. Providing a quote early may leave them pleasantly surprised that travel insurance provides great coverage for a small percentage of their overall trip cost.
Tools for Home-Based Agents
Allianz’s agency tools include products customized for home-based agents. The company’s AgentMax software booking tool helps agents access and present Allianz Travel Insurance quickly and easily. Using the system, agents can email, print and save client quotes and confirmations. AgentMax features plan comparisons, enabling agents to modify or cancel policies onscreen.It also offers robust reporting and such features as customized product displays.
Agents can also use AgentMax’s MaxMail function to send reminders about purchasing insurance, which are co-branded with the agency. “While AgentMax helps a home-based agent pick the best plan for their client’s trip, MaxMail is like having a marketing team that works for free and never sleeps,” said Aquino.
Be Upfront
New agents may find broaching the topic of travel insurance intimidating, and opt to leave the discussion for the end of the sales process. That’s a mistake, Aquino noted. “The best time to bring up travel insurance is near the beginning of the trip planning process. This way, the customer has been exposed to the idea early and won’t be surprised when it is offered later,” he said. “Knowing that travel insurance can protect their trip may also help the client feel more at ease about their travel investment or the idea of heading off the beaten path to an exotic location.”
Sales Tips
—Personalize travel insurance options to help clients make a decision. If children or grandparents are traveling, for instance, policies can cover unexpected illnesses or injuries that could cancel a trip.
—Advise clients worried about traveling during hurricane season or to unfamiliar destinations that insurance can offer peace of mind and 24/7 assistance.
—Always ask for a waiver if the client declines insurance, which provides another opportunity for the client to reconsider the decision.
—Providing a quote early in the booking process may leave clients pleasantly surprised that insurance provides great coverage and benefits for a small percentage of their overall trip cost.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS