Return to the Rivers

Global River Cruise Lines Set 2021 Itineraries And Programs
As with all travel suppliers, river cruise operators were forced to substantially alter their 2020 itineraries and programs following the novel coronavirus outbreak. While COVID-19 concerns largely scuttled the 2020 summer river cruise season, operators are now preparing to launch a revised slate of global river cruise sailings for 2021and 2022.
Here are the latest 2021-2022 itinerary developments and new programs from several leading river cruise operators.
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways is offering discounted rate packages for 2021 voyages including free roundtrip airfare on select 2021 European journeys for travelers who book by December 31, 2020. Vacationers can also access five percent early booking discounts on AmaWaterways’ 2022 Europe, Mekong and Egypt itineraries.
AmaLucia’s first sailings will commence on March 16, 2021, with a series of Tulip Time voyages in the Netherlands and Belgium before the vessel embarks on Danube, Rhine, Main and Moselle river cruises.
In September 2021, AmaDahlia will debut on Egypt’s Nile River with 11-night cruise and land packages, including seven-night sailings from Luxor, combined with three-night pre-and one-night post-cruise stays in Cairo.
American Cruise Line
In 2021, American Cruise Lines will debut two modern Mississippi River riverboats, American Jazz and American Melody, plus three new itineraries and 50 new shore excursions.
The new itineraries will include eight-day "Music Cities" cruises between Nashville and Memphis focused on American musical culture and featuring complimentary pre-and post-cruise packages in Nashville and Memphis, Tenn.
American Queen Steamboat Co.
Travelers who book one of American Queen Steamboat Company’s 2021 U.S. cruises can save up to $1,400 per stateroom and also have the flexibility to cancel their voyage for a full refund should they change their mind.
Itinerary options aboard the company’s paddlewheel ships include "Charms of the South" Mississippi River cruises highlighting the Mississippi Delta’s Civil War battlefields, Memphis blues and New Orleans jazz cultures and iconic southern cuisine.
Avalon Waterways
Six new Danube River ports on three new 2021 voyages visiting Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria highlight Avalon Waterways’ 2021 season. The new Danube ports include Ilok, Croatia, surrounded by wine-growing hills and protected by a medieval fortress.
The new ports are featured on Avalon's nine-day "Balkan Odyssey" sailings from Bucharest to Zagreb and nine-day "Danube from Croatia to the Black Sea" journeys between Zagreb and Bucharest.
Scenic River Cruises
Visits to World War I sites in Belgium’s Ypres and Passchendaele during two culinary voyages exploring French gastronomy highlight Scenic’s 2021 itineraries.
The company’s "Tastes of Southern France" itineraries along the Rhône and "Flavours of Bordeaux" sailings on the Garonne will feature dinners prepared by Michelin chef Didier Goiffon.
Excursions include cooking classes at three-star Michelin chef Georges Blanc’s restaurant. Guests will also learn regional recipes via Scenic’s "Ancestry of the Kitchen" program.
Uniworld Boutique River Cruises
Uniworld will debut a special voyage, "If U Love Food: A Foodie Experience for Hungry Souls," on July 24, 2021, in collaboration with cuisine influencer Salvatore DiBenedetto, known as "The GrubFather."
Scheduled for Uniworld’s "Rolling on the Rhine" itinerary, the sailing will feature specially curated menus, excursions and onboard activities created by DiBenedetto.
Viking River Cruises
Viking will debut 80-guest Viking Saigon on August 30, 2021 with a 15-day cruise/tour combining a sailing between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with stays in Hanoi and Siem Reap.
The itinerary offers opportunities for shopping in Old Hanoi’s markets, exploring Angkor Wat’s Khmer temple complex, visiting Ta Prohm’s ancient ruins and traveling through Phnom Penh via rickshaw. The itinerary’s river cruise portion offers guests opportunities to visit silk towns, fishing villages, monasteries and floating markets.
