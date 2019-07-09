Ritz-Carlton - At Sea!
What you need to know to sell the Ritz-Carlton yacht collection, whose first vessel debuts in February.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Ana Figueroa
The much anticipated Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is set to launch the first of three 298-passenger vessels on Feb. 5, 2020, sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to Bridgetown, Barbados.
The second yacht is scheduled for delivery in 2021. “The second and third yachts will follow the same design as the first, with a few modifications,” said Douglas Prothero, CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. Names for the yachts are still being finalized.
Itinerary Roster
The first vessel will operate on voyages of seven to 10 nights in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Canada, the Northeastern U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.
“The intimate size of our ships gives us the unique opportunity to not only visit a wider variety of destinations but also to sail directly into city harbors,” Prothero said. “While most large cruise ships will stop at a port in the morning and depart by the afternoon, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will dock in ports overnight.”
Onboard Features
Accommodations will range from 312-square-foot Terrace Suites to 1,098-square-foot Owner’s Suites. A Loft Suite category features a two-story design. Select suites can be combined via a movable wall panel, creating a large, open-concept space. All suites feature a private terrace, floor-to-ceiling windows and signature Ritz-Carlton bed and bath amenities.
Dining venues include a specialty restaurant by Michelin-starred Chef Sven Elverfeld.
Clients seeking an upscale experience with kids in tow will appreciate The Ritz-Carlton’s signature Ritz Kids programming. A dedicated space onboard the yachts will offer activities for young cruisers aged 4 to 12, with enhanced family programming during holidays and summer months.
The yachts also feature Ritz-Carlton Spas and watersports platforms.
Shore Experiences
A dedicated concierge will help create bespoke experiences in port. The line will offer five excursion categories: Iconic Sights, Stirring the Senses, Cultural Connections, Active Explorations and Epicurean Experiences.
“All shore excursions take advantage of local guides who have been hand-picked for their insider knowledge to ensure highly personalized, relevant experiences while exploring a destination,” Prothero said, with options ranging from “learning how to grow baby oysters in a private farm in Sète, France, to experiencing the beauty of Puerto Rico’s rainforest with a guided hike in El Yunque.”
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Ana Figueroa
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS