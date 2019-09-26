River Cruising CroisiEurope Style
The line's fleet of 57 vessels offers flexibility, value and one-of-a0kind experiences.
Harvey Chipkin
While river cruises have been a hot product for the last several years, CroisiEurope Cruises, based in Strasbourg, France, has been offering them for decades. Today, it operates no fewer than 57 vessels, most on rivers around the world, as well as seagoing ships and barges on French canals. The capacity of the ships ranges from 16 to 200 passengers.
And CroisiEurope continues to grow and add ships, itineraries and destinations, according to Michel Da Costa, general manager for the U.S. and Canada. For agents, the product offers unusual value for their clients, as well as extraordinary choice in cruises, he said.
Global Expansion
The line began expanding globally in 2017 with the inauguration of Indochine II on the Mekong River; and the launch last year of African Dream on Lake Kariba (on the Zimbabwe-Zambia border), which has a capacity of just 16 passengers in eight suites, six with French balconies and two deluxe suites with balconies.
On these Southern Africa itineraries, guests enjoy three-night cruises combined with three nights at the Cascades Island Lodge in Namibia, CroisiEurope’s first land accommodations. A sister ship is scheduled to be launched with the same itinerary in summer 2020.
Italy Program
Another new program goes from Mantua to Venice (or in reverse) through three Italian regions—Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy and Veneto—something no other river cruise has been doing. “We try to go places other lines don’t,” Da Costa said. With its large fleet, he added, the line can offer a wide variety of products. For instance, there are three- and four-night options for those not looking for a full week cruise, as well as hiking and cycling programs.
CroisiEurope’s value lies in its all-inclusive pricing, which includes all meals, open bar, all tours, taxes and port fees. Once a passenger boards, there is no reason to spend any money except for premium wines and an occasional alternative tour, Da Costa said.
Wooing the American Market
CroisiEurope made a major step in appealing to the North American market, which represents 15 percent of its business, five years ago when it opened an office in New York, which is also home to the line’s call center. In addition, there are sales reps on the East and West Coasts available to work with agents.
The company is always open to offering webinars or in-person sessions with agents, Da Costa said. An agent link on the website (croisieuroperivercruises.com) offers extensive content, including digital brochures and the opportunity to order physical brochures.
Commissions start at 10 percent, but there are opportunities to go up to 15 percent right off the bat based on performance and volume.
Seagoing Ships
CroisiEurope will launch its second oceangoing ship, La Belle des Océans, in 2020.
Beginning in October, it will start a series of sailings between Singapore and Phuket. The vessel will then offer several cruises as it crosses the globe en route to its summer-season port on the St. Lawrence River in Canada.
The ship joins La Belle de l’Adriatique, which sails in the Mediterranean and Adriatic along the coasts of Croatia, Greek islands, Montenegro and Albania.
Selling Tips
—Agents should target clients who don’t think they can afford a river cruise.
—Variety—length of cruises, destinations and classes of ships—ensures that agents will find something right for their clients.
—Even on heavily traveled rivers, CroisiEurope offers experiences different from those of competitors.
More by Harvey Chipkin
Comments
