Royal Caribbean: Tailor-Made for Family Groups
The Line's ships are carefully designed to offer activities for all age groups.
Royal Caribbean International is tailor-made for families, including several generations traveling together, according to Vicki Freed, the company’s senior vice president of sales, trade support and service.
The line’s ships are carefully designed to offer activities that appeal to all ages of children—inducing teens—as well as parents and their parents, Freed said.
"Royal Caribbean has done a tremendous job putting equal effort into activities, spaces and entertainment devoted separately to children, teens and adults—as well as ones the whole family can enjoy together" Freed said. "There’s truly something for anyone and everyone. We even make dining flexible for multigen travelers with our My Time and My Family Time seating options that allow them to plan Main Dining Room dinners on their own schedules. And we offer a wide variety of connecting and high-occupancy staterooms and suites for groups who prefer to stay close yet not sacrifice comfort."
Family Dining Options
My Time Dining lets guests eat in the Main Dining Room anytime they like during dinner hours, although reservations are recommended. My Family Time Dining takes into account both kids and adults—it serves kids age 3 to 11 first and then whisks them off for activities with the Adventure Ocean staff so parents can have a leisurely dinner and alone time.
Family Accommodations
Royal Caribbean ships offer a variety of family-oriented staterooms that can sleep up to six guests, as well as connecting staterooms ideal for large families or multigenerational groups.
For a real splurge, look into Symphony of the Seas’ Ultimate Family Suite—the 1,346-square- foot, two-story suite with a slide, an air hockey table, table tennis on the balcony and Royal Genie concierge service. It can sleep up to eight people.
Adventure Ocean Youth Program
"Many make the choice of lumping children and teens together. But at Royal Caribbean, we know that each age group wants and needs their own spaces and programming," Freed said. "So for the little ones, our award-winning Adventure Ocean Youth Program can’t be beat. The kids can play and learn simultaneously with an amazing variety of activities supervised by youth staff that must have a four-year university degree or international equivalent in education, recreation or a related field. And for the teens, we’ve begun adding the most amazing hangouts to our ships with both indoor and outdoor areas, music, games and so much more. Also, families can cruise soundly knowing that we staff certified lifeguards at all of our pools and put safety first".
Royal Caribbean also offers an autism-friendly initiative for families living with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities. This includes sensory-friendly films and toys, dietary menu options and overall autism-friendly training for Adventure Ocean staff and more.
Pent-Up Demand
Freed believes that there will be a flood of travel requests from families once the COVID-19 pandemic eases. Now is the time to bone up on the various ships, accommodations and onboard amenities.
"I think that now when many multigen families have been separated by the effects of COVID-19 families are going to want to be together and connected more than ever once travel starts its resurgence," she said. "Cruising is a fantastic solution. And when Royal Caribbean returns to service, we’ll have enhanced our already rigorous commitment to health and safety, so that families and groups feel reassured and confident in their vacations. Travel advisors are the experts and can articulate that message to reassure their clients."
Coffee Talks with Vicki Freed
Royal Caribbean’s Vicki Freed has always been a high-profile cruise executive—and was even more so during the COVID-19 outbreak with weekly online Coffee Talks, emails and Facebook posts.
"When a situation of this magnitude arises, the last thing Royal Caribbean, and I personally, want to do is go dark. This has been a time when lines of communication need to be more open than ever," she said. "At the beginning of all this, nearly as bad as the virus itself was the side effect of fear. And the best antidote to fear is information. I want to make sure our travel partners are aware of what Royal Caribbean is doing, and is planning to do, amidst this crisis."
She added, "I want to advise them on ways they can use this time to help them prepare for success. And I want them all to be aware of ways Royal Caribbean is helping them directly too—like the RCL Cares program. The key is staying connected—keeping communication going, sharing messages of encouragement and doing what we can to see others through this unprecedented event."
Sales Tips
Royal Caribbean International’s Vicki Freed shared a favorite piece of advice for travel advisors—ask your clients for referrals: "When it comes to actual strategies of promoting themselves, my favorite is what I call the "R" equation. Reviews + Referrals Revenue. It is so important to have clients advocating on behalf of their travel advisor," she said. "Posting reviews online about why they love their advisor gives them a potentially enormous amount of exposure. And who do people trust more than their family and friends? Encouraging referrals from your clients definitely pays off."
Target Clientele
The term "something for everyone" is often bandied about, but Royal Caribbean’s Vicki Freed believe it’s true for her cruise line.
"Royal Caribbean has always been a family brand at heart. So multigen travelers continue to be our target market. A great thing about our brand is that our ships and excursions offer an amazing variety of experiences to fulfill any interests or hobbies," she said. "We have wine tastings, gourmet cuisine, adventurous activities like rock climbing and surfing. You’ll even find skydiving experiences onboard Quantum Class ships. That’s just to name a few."
