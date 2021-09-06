Sailing Away On Star Breeze
The Windstar ship is fresh from a major renovation, including a lengthening and a top-to-bottom facelift
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze may be three decades old, but you’d hardly know that by looking at it, fresh from a major renovation that included a lengthening and refurbishment of all staterooms and public areas.
Star Breeze was cut in half at a shipyard in Sicily, and a new section was inserted – passengers have fun trying to locate the seams! The insert gave the ship 50 more suites for a total of 156, two new restaurants, and an expanded deck area with a new pool with an infinity wall and waterfall. The vessel also has a new midship stairway and elevator to Deck 8.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
The smallest accommodations are a spacious 277 square feet; in this size, they include 10 new suites with portholes and 42 with French balconies, as well as the ocean-view suite with a window and four ADA-friendly suites.
The 50 suites in the new section are obviously brand-new, but the rest of the suites were renovated and got all-new bathrooms with double sinks, granite countertops and walk-in showers.
Windstar now gives passengers a choice in whether they prefer the bed next to the window/balcony or at the entrance, with the sitting area next to the window/balcony.
What's Included
All meals and nonalcoholic beverages, including specialty coffees. Windstar’s "All-In Package" includes alcoholic beverages including premium liquors, unlimited Wi-Fi, laundry service and gratuities for $89 per person, per day. The company said the value is $125.35 per day, so the savings is $245 on a seven-day cruise.
What's for Dinner?
The ship’s expansion resulted in two new eateries for a total of six dining venues and 24-hour room service.
Cuadro 44 is a 36-seat Spanish restaurant by 10-time Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Sasso. Popular selections include charred Portuguese octopus and Iberico ham. Reservations are required, but there is no cover charge.
Also new is the 88-seat Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, the grilling guru with a PBS program. Set on the top deck, the restaurant has its own galley with a smoker, grill, griddle and rotisserie. Open for lunch and dinner, it offers a selection of marinated meats with sauces or ship-cured and smoked pastrami – or the always available bacon cheeseburger.
The lovely main dining room, Amphora, serves dishes by James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs. Veranda, the casual breakfast and lunch buffet spot, transforms at night into Candles, an al fresco steakhouse with electronic candles.
Strongest Selling Point
Windstar’s ships are decidedly small – even after the lengthening, the power yachts still will only carry 312 passengers. Windstar also is nudging into the luxury category at this point, but with a casual ambiance and no pretension.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises
Ship Name: Star Breeze
Size: 312 passengers, 12,995 gross tons
Year Introduced: 1989 as Seabourn Spirit, debuted for Windstar in 2015, major renovation completed in November 2020 and re-entered service in June 2021
Facilities: Six dining venues, lounges, full-service salon and spa, watersports platform, open bridge, expansive pool deck
Price: Star Breeze moves to Tahiti in September. The seven-day "Dreams of Tahiti" cruise is priced from $2,199 per guest, double occupancy, or $4,899 including air and hotel.
Base Commission: 10 percent, scaling up to 16 percent based on consortia affiliation or individual travel agency location production
Contact: 844-611-0554, www.windstarcruises.com
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS