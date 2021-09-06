Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Mon September 06 2021

August 2021

Sailing Away On Star Breeze

The Windstar ship is fresh from a major renovation, including a lengthening and a top-to-bottom facelift

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton

Star Breeze at sunset
Star Breeze at sunset. (photo via Windstar Cruises)

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze may be three decades old, but you’d hardly know that by looking at it, fresh from a major renovation that included a lengthening and refurbishment of all staterooms and public areas.

Star Breeze was cut in half at a shipyard in Sicily, and a new section was inserted – passengers have fun trying to locate the seams! The insert gave the ship 50 more suites for a total of 156, two new restaurants, and an expanded deck area with a new pool with an infinity wall and waterfall. The vessel also has a new midship stairway and elevator to Deck 8.

You May Also Like

Dinner has never been so entertaining as Celebrity Cruises brings guests’ tabletop to life with Le Petit Chef Are Experiential Dining Options on Cruise Ships the Next... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Wild Surf in Capri Windstar and James Beard Foundation Extend Partnership Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Windstar Windstar Opens Sales For Epic 79-Day European Voyage Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Windstar Cruises Windstar’s Flagship Wind Surf Resumes Operations... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Windstar Cruises’ Star Breeze docked at Point Seraphine, St. Lucia gallery icon Caribbean Cruising 2.0: Five Things To Know About... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Matching Clients to Accommodations

The smallest accommodations are a spacious 277 square feet; in this size, they include 10 new suites with portholes and 42 with French balconies, as well as the ocean-view suite with a window and four ADA-friendly suites.

The 50 suites in the new section are obviously brand-new, but the rest of the suites were renovated and got all-new bathrooms with double sinks, granite countertops and walk-in showers.

Windstar now gives passengers a choice in whether they prefer the bed next to the window/balcony or at the entrance, with the sitting area next to the window/balcony.

What's Included

All meals and nonalcoholic beverages, including specialty coffees. Windstar’s "All-In Package" includes alcoholic beverages including premium liquors, unlimited Wi-Fi, laundry service and gratuities for $89 per person, per day. The company said the value is $125.35 per day, so the savings is $245 on a seven-day cruise.

What's for Dinner?

The ship’s expansion resulted in two new eateries for a total of six dining venues and 24-hour room service.

Cuadro 44 is a 36-seat Spanish restaurant by 10-time Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Sasso. Popular selections include charred Portuguese octopus and Iberico ham. Reservations are required, but there is no cover charge.

Also new is the 88-seat Star Grill by Steven Raichlen, the grilling guru with a PBS program. Set on the top deck, the restaurant has its own galley with a smoker, grill, griddle and rotisserie. Open for lunch and dinner, it offers a selection of marinated meats with sauces or ship-cured and smoked pastrami – or the always available bacon cheeseburger.

The lovely main dining room, Amphora, serves dishes by James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs. Veranda, the casual breakfast and lunch buffet spot, transforms at night into Candles, an al fresco steakhouse with electronic candles.

Strongest Selling Point

Windstar’s ships are decidedly small – even after the lengthening, the power yachts still will only carry 312 passengers. Windstar also is nudging into the luxury category at this point, but with a casual ambiance and no pretension.

Just the Facts

Cruise Line: Windstar Cruises

Ship Name: Star Breeze

Size: 312 passengers, 12,995 gross tons

Year Introduced: 1989 as Seabourn Spirit, debuted for Windstar in 2015, major renovation completed in November 2020 and re-entered service in June 2021

Facilities: Six dining venues, lounges, full-service salon and spa, watersports platform, open bridge, expansive pool deck

Price: Star Breeze moves to Tahiti in September. The seven-day "Dreams of Tahiti" cruise is priced from $2,199 per guest, double occupancy, or $4,899 including air and hotel.

Base Commission: 10 percent, scaling up to 16 percent based on consortia affiliation or individual travel agency location production

Contact: 844-611-0554, www.windstarcruises.com

For more information on Windstar Cruises

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS