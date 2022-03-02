Sailing on the New MSC Seashore
The ship, which is the first in MSC Cruises' new Seaside EVO Class, was purpose-built for the American market.
In November 2021, the MSC Seashore, the first ship in MSC Cruises’ new Seaside EVO class, made its debut. Purpose-built for the American market, the ship was designed specifically for warmer climates and maximizes outdoor spaces.
The MSC Seashore blends the latest environmental advancements with innovative MSC for Me technology to increase efficiency and enhance the onboard experience.
The Seashore’s New York City theme definitely gives the ship an American vibe, but not at the expense of its European flair and international appeal.
The ship brings guests into the outdoors with wide-open decks, al fresco restaurants and activities, such as the Waterfront Promenade, a long deck that leads to the aft Infinity Pool, and the Bridge of Sighs, a glass bridge over the water.
Accommodations
There are more than 2,200 staterooms aboard the MSC Seashore. Travelers can choose from a variety of interior, ocean-view and balcony rooms. Its MSC Yacht Club is the largest in the fleet and spans four decks with higher-end staterooms and luxurious amenities, including a private pool, solarium, restaurant, lounge and more.
What's Included
Cruise fares include accommodations, dining in the main restaurants and in the buffet, onboard entertainment, kids’ and teen clubs, room service, the fitness center, the aquapark and more.
Entertainment
There are two main venues for large-scale live entertainment – the high-tech Madison Theatre and Le Cabaret Lounge. Currently, guests can enjoy a new show, Coast to Coast, for a rousing U.S.-themed performance.
The high-tech Hall of Games, a casino and a variety of bars and lounges with live entertainment round out the entertainment experience.
What's for Dinner?
There are four main restaurants named for New York City. The Marketplace Buffet & Restaurant seats more than 1,000 guests, and The Chef’s Court is home to a collection of specialty restaurants offering a variety of cuisines. Aurea spa guests have their own restaurant as do Yacht Club guests.
Public Areas
The atrium is one of the biggest draws on board with mesmerizing LED screens that extend four stories with stages for DJs and performances. The floor-to-ceiling display is flanked on either side by Swarovski crystal staircases, making it a sight to behold. On each level, there are bars and sitting areas anchored by the Seashore Bar on the lower level.
Insider Booking Tip
Perfect for families are three connecting balcony staterooms; each room has a queen bed and bunk beds that sleep two.
Target Market
This ship is ideal for fun-loving travelers with an appreciation for Italian design, high-tech features and international flavor.
Agent Assistance
Travel advisors should head to MSC Book for brochures and trade flyers, information on incentives, an image library, access to e-learning and more.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: MSC Cruises
Ship Name: MSC Seashore
Size: 169,400 gross registered tons, 5,632 passengers
Year Introduced: 2021
Facilities: Eleven stateroom categories; 11 dining venues; MSC Yacht Club; Aurea Spa; four pools, including the Pirates Cove Aquapark; a casino, an F1 racecar simulator; an XD Cinema; and more.
Price: The MSC Seashore is currently sailing Caribbean and Bahamas itineraries roundtrip from Miami. Seven-night sailings start at $399 per person; 14-night itineraries start at $849 per person.
Base Commission: 10 percent
Contact: MSCCruisesUSA.com | 833-270-1940
