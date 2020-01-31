Sailing to the Ends of the Earth
Aurora's new expedition ship transports travelers to wild and remote destinations around the globe.
Aurora Expeditions, which has been taking adventurous travelers on small-group polar voyages for 28 years, now has its first purpose-built expedition ship.
The A1 ice-class, 120-passenger Greg Mortimer was named for the co-founder of Aurora Expeditions. His wife and co-founder, Margaret Mortimer, christened the ship in Ushuaia, Argentina, by smashing a ceremonial piece of Antarctic ice against the hull on Oct. 31, 2019.
Nature Takes Center Stage
“Our new ship has been designed with wild and remote destinations in mind,” said Edith Beaudoin, director of sales-the Americas for the Australian-owned company. “We want to ensure nature takes center stage on board and bring the outdoors into every aspect of our expeditions.”
That means the vessel has many dedicated viewing areas such as hydraulic viewing platforms, an observation deck and floor-to-ceiling windows in most rooms—including the gym. There even are two hot tubs on Deck 8, suspended from the sides of the deck.
The Greg Mortimer looks distinctive with its Ulstein X-Bow. “We are the first to use the X-Bow design on a passenger ship,” Beaudoin said. “Instead of the traditional bow shape and design that punches through the water, the Ulstein X-Bow hull is curved in a novel shape that increases the fore-ship volume.
“As a result,” she added, “the bow penetrates the waves in a way where the water gently flows over the hull. The use of the X-Bow also means faster travel and lower fuel consumption, with less vibrations and disruption to wildlife.”
Itinerary Portfolio
Aurora offers both traditional voyages to Antarctica as well as itineraries that fly over the Drake Passage from Punta Arenas, Chile, to King George Island. In addition to Antarctica, the Greg Mortimer will explore the Arctic—places such as Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, East Canada, Franz Josef Land, the Orkneys and Faroes—as well as Costa Rica and Panama.
Greg Mortimer voyages are capped at 120 passengers. While 100 passengers explore on land—following guidelines set by the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators—20 can explore the water on kayaks or by diving.
Depending on the weather and itinerary, it’s possible to make two to three landings daily to look at everything from rock formations to penguin colonies. “Whether you love skiing, diving or climbing, or you want to try your hand at sea kayaking, snowshoeing, snorkeling, or even camping in Antarctica, we probably have the great optional activity for you,” Beaudoin said.
Passenger Demographics
About 65 percent of Aurora’s clients are from Australia, 30 percent from the U.S. and U.K., and 5 percent from other places.
Most guests are age 60-plus, but with the introduction of the new ship and expansion of its activity program, Aurora is seeing a younger client. The company expects the average age to lower into the 50s and to see more families with teenage children. “Our typical client is outward going, active, adventurous and ready to embrace polar adventures,” Beaudoin said.
Forging Agent Ties
Aurora Expeditions started working with U.S. and Canadian agents about 18 months ago and now has dedicated inside salespeople in North America to help support agents in the different time zones.
“Home-based agents are a great market for us as we can support them through private webinars, training and an online presence,” said Edith Beaudoin, the company’s director of sales-the Americas. “Our commissions start at 10 percent, but we will be looking at preferred relationships where this would be increased, based on mutual marketing efforts and sales objectives.”
