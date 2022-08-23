Selling NCL Pride Of America Hawaii Sailings
How to boost your sales by focusing on the experiences that make Hawaii a bucket list trip
Travel advisors looking for immersive and authentic vacation experiences for their clients need look no further than Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America Hawaii sailings.
What makes any immersive vacation worthwhile, of course, is the personal experiences that bring it to life. So, it only makes sense that travel advisors personalize the way in which they promote the cruises to their clients.
Personalizing Sales
“If you can personalize the Hawaii experience, it’s going to be your easiest sale ever,” said Todd Hamilton, Norwegian Cruise Line’s senior vice president of sales.
“You are going to have someone who comes back to you dying to book their next trip because they’re going to be so fiercely loyal because you set them up for a successful experience.
“For someone who wants to experience the culture of Hawaii, which is incredibly unique, there are so many diverse things to do there.
“The biggest thing is making sure they understand the plethora of activities that we’ve got – and not just activities but understanding the essence of Hawaii.”
Selling the Experience
“It’s the experience you’re selling,” Hamilton added, noting that it’s important to spell out why Hawaii is a bucket list trip by moving beyond generic beach destination selling points and focusing on activities and experiences that are unique to the destination, such as traveling to the summit of a volcano, hiking through a rainforest and swimming at the foot of a waterfall.
Another major selling point is the fact that the 2,186-passenger Pride of America spends approximately 100 hours in port, including two overnights – one in Maui and another in Kauai.
As the only U.S.- flagged big ship sailing in Hawaii, Pride of America has the distinct advantage of offering an itinerary with Hawaiionly ports – something foreign-flagged vessels are unable to do.
Although capacity aboard Pride of America is still limited due to staffing shortages, guests will still find a wealth of onboard activities and dining options to enjoy, along with plenty of viewing areas to take in the stunning scenery.
“Instead of trying to get as many guests on board, we’re trying to make sure that the guests that are there are having the best possible experience,” Hamilton said.
Freestyle Cruising
Guests can take advantage of NCL’s Freestyle Cruising program, which enables them to personalize their cruise experience; and the Free at Sea program, which lets them take advantage of options like free specialty dining, Wi-Fi, excursions and much more.
Furthermore, Pride of America a underwent significant renovation during the pandemic, which upgraded furnishings and carpeting, and other soft goods.
“Hawaii is a once-in-a-lifetime trip for your clients, and a higher price point, which means you make more commission,” Hamilton said.
“When you can understand the potential of what we’re offering, that’s when you do a real service to the client.”
The Agent Equation
When asked how important travel advisors are to Norwegian Cruise Line, Senior Vice President of Sales Todd Hamilton had this to say: “How important is oxygen for me to breathe? That’s how important they are. We can’t do anything without them.”
When decisions are being made, travel advisor partners are always in the room, so to speak. “They always have a say,” Hamilton said.
“They are the lifeblood of our future.”
Travel advisors will find a robust range of tools in Norwegian Central to help them boost their cruise sales.
Visit norwegiancentral.com.
