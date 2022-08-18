Silversea’s New Spa Experience
The pioneering Otium Spa and Wellness Program extends into the new Silver Dawn's suites
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Silversea Cruises’ new 596-guest, 40,700-grosston Silver Dawn, which entered service in late March 2022, introduced a new spa and wellness program called Otium. Yes, it includes a much larger and posher spa, but the Otium concept also extends into the ship’s suites.
What’s pioneering about Otium is that it includes indulgences in the suites – upscale comfort food like lobster-and-caviar rolls and truffle popcorn for movie nights – but also chocolate and champagne in the spa itself.
“Otium really came out from the Silversea brand itself,” said Barbara Muckermann, chief commercial officer. “If you look at the brand, deprivation and suffering are nowhere in the DNA.
“It was always, you need a gym, you need a spa, but it was nothing we really talked about,” she continued. “But then, during the pandemic, we got some insight, and we thought, why don’t we follow the brand and stop pretending we’re going to lose weight on a cruise ship, and actually break one of those barriers that have been very strong in our industry?”
What Exactly is Otium?
Here’s the back story to Otium – also spelled Otivm in the Roman style – according to Silversea.
“In ancient Roman culture, otium was a unique leisure time in which the elite class could pursue their preferred activities to nurture their minds or enjoy the pleasures of life.”
For more details on Otium, visit www.silversea.com/lp-otivm.html.
Sipping and Nibbling
And that barrier was sipping and nibbling in the spa. Muckermann said a survey of past guests found that 86 percent loved the idea.
“If you notice, on any cruise ship you go on, the food-and-beverage service stops at the door of the spa,” she said. “We decided to open it up and allow the pampering in. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with having a glass of champagne while getting your nails done.” Or savoring a bit of dark chocolate while relaxing after a massage.
Pampering in Suites
Silversea extended the pampering to the suites and expansive verandas.
“No cruise line, to my knowledge at least, has ever concentrated on how to service the balcony,” Muckermann said.
“The best that happens is that they bring you breakfast. But then guests spend so much time reading on the balcony or having a drink enjoying the horizon, so we said, ‘How can we make it more interesting?’
“And we realized the big difference was the weather, so we have Otium balcony experiences for cold weather and balcony experiences for warm weather. Because on a chilly day what you really need is a cashmere blanket and maybe a hot drink, while on a warm day you might want some sunscreen and a cold drink.”
Guests also like to relax in their suites sometimes, taking in dinner and a movie from the extensive on-demand menu.
“As you know, our cruises are pretty long, so there are a lot of guests who like room service and to stay in their suite and relax, so we built a menu with upgraded comfort food for them,” Muckermann said.
Caviar and Lobster
That menu includes caviar and lobster in a brioche roll, a foie gras burger, truffle fries and more.
Another element is a drawn bath, scented with orange blossom, fig-and-cedar, or amber, vetiver and patchouli – not to mention dimmed lights, soothing music and a macaron.
“When you go out on an excursion, if the butler knows you’re someone who likes to take a bath,” Muckermann said, “you’ll get back to the room to find a perfectly drawn bath.”
Aaah. That’s the new Otium program in a nutshell.
