Simplifying and Enhancing the Cruise Experience
Silversea's move to include more in fares will provide savings for clients and higher pay for travel advisors
Silversea Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise line with fast-growing traditional and expedition fleets upped its game by announcing even more inclusions to cruise fares starting in 2022.
Not only does that give your clients more bang for the buck, but the move can also enrich travel advisor commissions because everything is bundled into the fare.
Free Air and Transfers
Starting in 2022, Silversea fares will include free roundtrip air and transfers and at least one complimentary shore excursion in every port of call. Why did Silversea make this decision?
"By including roundtrip air and transfers, we are simplifying the travel experience, while also enabling travelers to travel deeper with at least one complimentary shore experience in each port," said Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli. "This enhancement builds on our inclusive signature amenities, which already indulge guests on board: butler service in every suite, multiple open-seated restaurants and 24-hour in-suite dining, unlimited Wi-Fi, and sustainable caviar on-demand 24 hours per day, among others."
Higher Commissions
Agents will very likely see bigger paychecks because fewer items fall into the dreaded "non-commissionable" category.
"From the launch of our new 2022-23 itineraries, our base prices will reflect the inclusion of shore excursions and roundtrip air, meaning a higher commission per booking for travel partners," Martinoli said. "These higher commissions will build on the new and existing initiatives that we have introduced to support travel partners through this challenging period, from bonus commissions to Marketing Central, Silversea Academy, and Virtual Visits. We look forward to strengthening our already strong relationships with travel partners in the future, as their roles in the booking process becomes increasingly important to our guests."
Delivery of Two Ships
Silversea accepted delivery of two ships during the pandemic in 2020 – the Galapagos-based Silver Origin and the classic luxury liner Silver Moon, which will introduce the innovative culinary program called S.A.L.T., which stands for Sea and Land Taste.
"Silver Origin was our first-ever ship to be designed especially for a specific destination. Every element of our beautiful new ship has been tailored to bring the outside in, optimizing guests’ connections with the archipelago’s unique ecosystems," said Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Muckermann.
The Silver Moon will have "a new hub of culinary discovery in the form of the S.A.L.T. Lab – a test kitchen of sorts – which well offer cooking demonstrations from local experts, providing guests with the opportunity to prepare local cuisine; the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, a destination-inspired restaurant, whose menu will change with each port of call; and the S.A.L.T. Bar, which will serve delicious cocktails from each destination," she said.
As of late January, Silver Origin and Silver Moon were tentatively scheduled to begin sailing on May 1 and May 4, respectively
Resumption of Service
We asked Silversea CEO Roberto Martinoli for some insight as to when Silversea would resume cruising. (He responded in late January, so keep in mind things might change by the time you read this article.)
"At this moment in time, we are scheduled to resume sailing from May. However, we are continuing to review our voyages on a rolling basis, and our aim is to remain in constant contact with guests and travel partners as the situation evolves," he said.
"All voyages listed on our website are available for guests to book and our Cruise with Confidence policy offers unprecedented flexibility for travelers’ peace of mind."
