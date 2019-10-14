Southwest Vacations’ Winter Hawaii Holidays
The tour operator offers five selling points to help agents boost their winter vacation sales.
Southwest Airlines launched service to Hawaii in March and is offering flights from three California gateways (Oakland and San Jose operating now, with Sacramento starting in January) to four islands (Oahu, Maui, Hawaii and Kauai), as well as many interisland flights daily.
In connection with that network, Southwest Vacations, the airline’s tour operator division, operated by Apple Leisure Group Vacations, has put together an appealing portfolio of packages to the islands for winter. With those packages in mind, Southwest Vacations offers these five selling points to help agents boost their winter Hawaii sales.
No Spike in Rates
Other warm-weather destinations see increased demand in winter, but Hawaii’s top source markets (like California) do not typically experience harsh winters. As a result, rates do not spike during these months, ensuring that travelers receive the best value for their winter vacation dollars.
Prime Surfing Season
The winter surf season, which runs from about November through March, is when surfers can expect the largest swells of the year. They will normally be around six to 12 feet, with bigger ones pushing 30 feet at times. This is the time of year when professionals come out to the north and west sides of the islands, especially the North Shore of Oahu.
Peak Humpback Sightings
Humpback whales are at their peak for sightings from January to March and are also around in November and December. There are a variety of ways to see the whales, including boat tours and whale-watching cruises. Maui is a top spot for boat-based viewing.
Weather (Mostly) Cooperates
The islands do tend to receive more rain in winter than in summer, but most of the rain falls overnight. Also, it would be highly unusual to experience two or three days of solid rainfall.
Package Deals
Southwest Vacations is offering compelling packages in support of Southwest Airlines’ recently expanded service, featuring excellent rates and significant value-added offers and incentives to help agent partners close more sales and maximize their profitability.
Why Southwest Vacations to Hawaii?
Andrew Hendricks, director of marketing for Southwest Vacations, said that points in the operator’s favor include customers’ loyalty to Southwest Airlines and their participation in the Rapid Rewards loyalty program.
In addition, the negotiating power of Apple Leisure Group Vacations “further distinguishes Southwest Vacations from the competition.” Agents “will be hard-pressed to find a better value for their clients’ vacations to Hawaii or any destination in our portfolio,” Hendricks said.
Southwest Vacations (southwestvacations.com) launched a Hawaii sale in September to help travel advisors capitalize on eight additional new Hawaii routes, including the introduction of daily service between Sacramento International Airport and Honolulu in mid-January 2020.
The operator will make these routes even more compelling, with savings of up to $200 and value-added offers to some of the highest-rated properties in Southwest Vacations’ Hawaii portfolio, including:
—Ko’a Kea Hotel & Resort (Kauai): $500 spa credit and daily continental breakfast.
—Waipouli Beach Resort and Spa Kauai by Outrigger: Up to five kids stay free.
—Kauai Shores Hotel: Daily breakfast in select guestroom accommodations.
