Sunrise on the High Seas
The newly transformed Carnival Sunrise offers features and amenities for a wide swath of travelers.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Brian Major
It’s often said that everything old is new again, and that’s certainly the case with Carnival Cruise Line’s 102,000-ton Carnival Sunrise. This past year Carnival spent $200 million to renovate the former Carnival Triumph, transforming it into Carnival Sunrise.
What has emerged is a 2,984-passenger ship well suited to multigenerational groups, couples and families, with a selection of amenities, facilities and services for each.
Families and guests of all ages can splash the day away at a WaterWorks aqua park, or try their rope-course skills at the SportSquare recreation area. Grown-ups seeking a more tranquil outdoor atmosphere can journey up to the Serenity adults-only retreat.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Carnival Sunrise features a significant number of options that are ideally suited for multigenerational family groups or friends traveling together.
Balcony staterooms are Carnival Sunrise’s most common cabin category and feature two twin beds that convert to a king-size bed, a sofa, a coffee table and desk, a bathroom with shower and three closets, and a small balcony.
Top accommodations are Captain’s Suites, which sleep five and include one king-size bed, two full bathrooms, a separate living room that sleeps three and a large balcony.
What's Included
Meals, accommodations, onboard entertainment and use of most facilities.
Best Entertainment
Carnival Sunrise’s new Liquid Lounge features productions that rival Broadway entertainment for their energy, style and creativity. Singers and dancers perform everything from vintage pop hits to 1920s jazz-flavored and classic Motown revues.
The Carnival Seaside Theater broadcasts films in the evenings on a giant on-deck screen—and provides popcorn and blankets.
What's for Dinner?
There are nearly a dozen individual dining options aboard the ship, including branded restaurants found aboard other Carnival ships, such as Guy’s Burger Joint and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse.
Top alternative restaurants are Fahrenheit 555, a steakhouse; and Cucina del Capitano, an Italian restaurant. There’s also the Chef’s Table, a fine-dining experience.
Who Goes on This Ship?
Families, couples, multigenerational travelers, groups of friends vacationing together.
Insider Booking Tip
Tell your clients to be sure to download the Hub App before their cruise, which will enable them to view a day-by-day schedule of cruise activities. They can buy a variety of items via the app, and even order pizza and beer to be delivered to wherever they happen to be on board. And for just $5, they can chat with those with whom they are traveling (no Internet required).
Key Selling Points
Compared to many Carnival ships, Carnival Sunrise is relatively intimate yet offers diverse activities for a variety of passengers.
Agent Assistance
GoCCL Navigator enables agents to create, change and manage bookings, access sales and promotional information first, and more.
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Brian Major
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS