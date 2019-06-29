Taking the Scenic Route
Since Scenic River Cruises' 2008 debut, its fleet has grown to include 15 luxury 'space-ships.'
Scenic River Cruises may not have the name recognition of some high-profile competitors, but it’s making definite inroads in the North American market. Part of the Australian tour operator Scenic Group, it began operations in 2008 with its “Space-Ship” series in Europe.
Fleet Expansion
Since then, the fleet has grown to include 15 Space-Ships. Distinctive features include two decks of full balcony suites, a range of immersive experiences and private butler service. The line’s “all-inclusiveness” extends to gratuities, high-end spirits and more.
Scenic’s river cruise offerings extend throughout Europe, as well as Russia, Southeast Asia and Egypt.
Jayne O’Brien, managing director USA for Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Scenic Eclipse and Emerald Waterways, said the line has found its footing in the luxury space. “The whole ambiance of the Space-Ships is that of a sophisticated, ultra-high-premium product,” O’Brien told AGENTatHOME. “From our butler service to the beautiful artwork, it’s like being in a five-star hotel.”
Refurbished Vessels
It’s also a banner year for Scenic’s eight Space-Ships on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, namely, Scenic Ruby, Pearl, Jasper, Opal, Amber, Crystal, Jade and Jewel. The ships have undergone a redesign that added two new 520-square-foot Owner’s Suites, which has also reduced the number of staterooms on each vessel.
Passenger count on Scenic Ruby and Pearl has dropped from 167 to 159; on the other ships it is 163, down from 169. Notably, crew and staff count on all vessels remains unchanged.
Additional upgrades to the Space-Ships include expanded wellness centers. They now feature enhanced salons and fitness rooms as well as a Salt Therapy Lounge.
“The salt rooms are an amazing addition to our health and wellness options. Ten minutes inside is so relaxing and rejuvenating,” said O’Brien.
Hardware improvements aside, it’s the onboard service that leaves a lasting impression on passengers. “I spent time with our crew members at the start of the season. We’ve focused a lot on training,” O’Brien said. “We have brilliant crew who feel so passionate about what they’re doing for our passengers.”
Guest Demographics
O’Brien describes Scenic’s passengers as “55-plus, college-educated, time-rich and cash-rich. They’re value-driven, which isn’t the same as price-driven. They expect attention in the delivery of details. They’re also culturally hungry and curious,” she noted.
The line has long kept those culturally curious passengers in mind. This year, it’s enhancing theme programs, such as wine cruises. And it continues to expand its partnership with National Geographic Expeditions.
“We have special departures with National Geographic experts and photographers that we offer in Europe, Egypt and Russia,” O’Brien said. “It’s fascinating to go on one of those trips and listen to the stories about the environment, wildlife and vegetation.”
Scenic Eclipse Debut
Furthering that theme, all eyes are on Scenic Eclipse this year. The much-anticipated ocean exploration yacht will depart on a 12-night inaugural journey from Iceland to Atlantic Canada on Aug. 15. The 228-passenger yacht features staterooms ranging in size from 350 to 2,660 square feet. In addition to a fleet of Zodiacs, kayaks and e-bikes, it will be equipped with two helicopters and a submarine.
“I spent time on Eclipse at the shipyard. She’s going to redefine exploration cruising with a new level of luxury. She’s a phenomenal ship,” said O’Brien. “It’s all part of the big year we’re having at Scenic.”
