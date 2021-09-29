The Evolution of American’s Modern Riverboat Series
The U.S.-flagged line debuted two modern ships during the pandemic and plans to introduce two more in 2022
It’s full steam ahead for American Cruise Lines as the U.S.-flagged cruise line introduced its fourth "Modern Riverboat" and announced names for two more sister ships scheduled for delivery in 2022.
"Despite the one-year shutdown, our company growth has been remarkable. We have built and introduced two new ships during the pandemic and announced two more for next year. The four new ships increase our overall capacity by more than 40 percent," said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.
"The challenges of the past year have made us stronger. I have never been prouder of our company or more optimistic about its future leading the small ship industry here at home."
American Melody
The brand-new, 175-passenger American Melody was scheduled to operate a sold-out inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River, an eight-day New Orleans roundtrip departing Aug. 27. The ship then will operate a selection of Mississippi River itineraries through December, including holiday cruises.
The company also announced the names of the fifth and sixth modern riverboats – American Symphony and American Serenade – slated for delivery next year.
American calls its new class of ships "Modern Riverboats" because they are sleek and sophisticated – and to differentiate them from its four Victorian-inspired, authentic paddlewheelers.
A Growing Fleet
American Melody, Symphony and Serenade will bring American’s domestic U.S. fleet to 15 ships in 2022 – 10 riverboats and five small coastal ships. American maintains a strong commitment to limiting the capacity of each ship to fewer than 200 passengers. The company’s itineraries visit more than 30 U.S. states.
Despite various challenges, the line’s Chesapeake shipyard in Salisbury, Md., continued building through the pandemic and delivered American Melody on schedule.
American Song
American introduced the modern riverboat series in 2018 with the 184-passenger American Song, and added the 190-guest American Jazz in 2020 and its sister ship America Harmony in 2019. The modern riverboats operate on both the Mississippi and the Columbia and Snake rivers in the Pacific Northwest.
Like American Melody, its two upcoming sister ships will each accommodate 175 passengers and will feature sky-lit atriums, multiple indoor and outdoor lounges, fitness centers, grand dining rooms, casual outdoor cafés and dramatic open-air Skywalks. The three new ships will also have all privatebalcony staterooms and suites.
American Symphony and Serenade are under construction at the Maryland shipyard – a sister company, where all of the company’s riverboats and small ships are built. American Symphony is scheduled for delivery next summer and American Serenade is expected in late 2022.
American’s river cruises all include complimentary precruise hotel stays and offer longer pre- and post-cruise packages.
Profile of the Passenger
American Cruise Lines’ cruises appeal to "more people than ever before, but traditionally we appeal particularly well to mature, retired and sophisticated travelers," said Susan Shultz-Gelino, vice president of trade relations.
"Most of our guests have already traveled extensively around the world and are now seeking new cultural experiences closer to home, free of international travel hassles and, in some cases, flights altogether.
"American’s guests are in search of comfortable indulgence, complete personalization and small-group immersive experiences in a fun, safe, relaxed and all-inclusive setting – and American delivers that aboard new small ships in more places across the country than any other cruise line."
