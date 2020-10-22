The Ins and Outs of French Polynesia Cruises
Paul Gauguin Cruise, which resumed service in late July, outlines health and safety protocols
Paul Gauguin Cruises has resumed operations in French Polynesia and has only experienced one positive COVID-19 case, which didn’t spread to other passengers or crew.
That first case ended the July 29 cruise, but no COVID-19 issues have risen since then as of press time.
"We’ve had three sailings without a case, so everyone is feeling optimistic," Sandy Stevens, vice president-sales at Paul Gauguin Cruises, said on Sept. 22.
Strict Protocols
French Polynesia, which reopened its borders in August, is enforcing strict protocols. Guests must have documentation proving a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 72 hours of boarding a flight to Tahiti. Paul Gauguin Cruises’ website includes a list of approved tests.
They also must complete Tahiti’s online health document and present it upon check-in, along with COVID-19 test results. These documents will also need to be presented upon arrival at Tahiti’s airport. Visitors also are required to have travel insurance or sign a document that they’ll assume all costs if they fall ill.
Travelers also must take a COVID-19 RT-PCR test within 24 hours of boarding the ship. A test site is open at the pier at limited times so results can be available before embarkation.
Arrival Details
Those who arrive in Papeete the afternoon or evening on the day of embarkation will be tested at the pier and asked to remain in their cabin pending test results. Stevens said the ship has the flexibility to delay its departure if awaiting test results, but they usually arrive "pretty darn quick."
Passengers must self-administer another nasal and oral swab test on the fourth day after arriving in French Polynesia.
Onboard protocols are similar to those mandated in many states – face coverings are required in public areas, dining tables are spread apart with many not being used, and crew members always wear masks.
"It’s gone better than we anticipated," Stevens said. "People who are willing to jump through hoops to get there are willing to cooperate. We haven’t had any incidents."
Some U.S. residents are booking, but many would-be travelers can’t find a test that will guarantee results in 72 hours, Stevens said. Those who fly Air Tahiti Nui from Los Angeles can use a recommended test site that guarantees results in 24 hours.
Smaller Tours
Once in Tahiti and its islands, there are no restrictions on exploring. Tours are smaller to allow for distancing, Stevens said. Guests who want to snorkel should bring their mask and tube or buy them in the boutique, although fins can be borrowed on board. Scuba gear will be provided.
An upcoming sailing to the Marquesas Islands was filled by French travelers and Tahitians who don’t often have the opportunity to visit those islands.
"We had three travel advisors on the last sailing," Stevens said. "They came back to us midway through the cruise asking if they could stay on for the next one. People are still raving about the crew, loving the fact they can scuba dive and snorkel, and loving the private beaches. I think people are feeling safer in French Polynesia than they do in the U.S."
Ship Updates
The pandemic delayed plans in May for a drydock refurbishment of the Paul Gauguin’s public areas and staterooms to the first quarter of 2021, said Sandy Stevens, vice president-sales.
The outbreak also delayed construction on two newbuilds scheduled for delivery in 2022, Completion will likely be in 2023 or 2024, she said.
