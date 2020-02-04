The Myriad Charms of Mesa
The hidden gems of Mesa, Arizona beckon you to get rent a car and take a road trip.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
When it’s cold and dreary in much of the country, Mesa, Ariz., beckons with sunshine, warmth and baseball. The city, which is located near Phoenix, has boomed in recent years and deserves consideration for driving adventures with a rental car.
Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental vehicles can be picked up at convenient locations at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA).
Ten stadiums in the Mesa area host 15 teams in the Cactus League. Spring training games run from Feb. 21 through March 24. Mesa is home to Sloan Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs, and Hohokam Stadium, for the Oakland A’s.
They’re smaller parks where your clients are closer to the action with views of palm trees and mountains. Not to mention Chicago-style hot dogs and a replica Wrigley Field marquee for photo opportunities at Sloan Park! For details, visit cactusleague.com.
There’s much more to recommend in the Mesa area, all easily accessible by rental vehicle. It’s worth noting that, in November 2019, Mesa became the first-ever Autism Certified City in the U.S.
The Arizona Museum of Natural History is home to real dinosaur remains as well as animatronic dinosaurs. The nearby i.d.e.a. Museum offers hands-on learning experiences for children.
About 25 miles away is Goldfield Ghost Town, where visitors can pan for gold and watch an Old West gunfight. Follow the Fresh Foodie Trail to visit area farms that harvest goods year-round—think citrus in January, peaches in May and olives in October.
Mesa boasts miles of desert hiking trails in regional and state parks. What’s more, the majestic Grand Canyon is just 250 miles from Mesa.
