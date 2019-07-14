The Scenic Route Through Music City
To see all Nashville has to offer, it's easiest if you rent a car while visiting the Music City.
Nashville, Tenn., is well-known as Music City, with a staggering array of live music venues. But it’s also an attractive destination for families, and a rental vehicle makes it easy to get around this city.
In fact, Nashville is easy to get to—the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation says 40 percent of the U.S. population lives within 600 miles of the city, which is intersected by three major interstate highways: I-40, I-24 and I-65.
Your clients can fly into Nashville International Airport (BNA) and rent from Alamo Rent A Car to easily get around. The airport is just 10 miles from the city center.
Nashville has been famous for decades for the Grand Ole Opry, the home of America’s longest-running radio show, in continuous production for more than 90 years. The Opry was based in Ryman Auditorium for more than 30 years, and today your clients can tour the 127-year-old building and stay to see a show.
The Grand Ole Opry moved to the Opry House in 1974 and still puts on three live shows a week. It’s just 12 miles east of downtown and shares a parking lot with Opry Mills mall. Be sure to tell your clients to plan ahead and book show tickets in advance.
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, located a block from the honky-tonks in the Broadway Historic District, safeguards more than 2.5 million artifacts, including countless recordings and photographs, numerous stage costumes, musical instruments and more.
Other family-friendly Nashville attractions include the Adventure Science Center, about a 10-minute drive from downtown. It features live science demonstrations, the Sudekum Planetarium, a simulated weightlessness walk-through exhibit, laser shows, and more.
With 55 acres of impeccable gardens—like the state-of-the-art rain garden—the historic Cheekwood Estate is located about 10 miles southwest of downtown, boasts a 36-room mansion and is home to rotating and permanent art exhibitions, from historic interiors to fine and decorative arts.
Home to nearly 2,800 creatures, the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere can fill your clients’ day with a variety of animal-themed activities like a petting zoo, a Wilderness Express train and the Soaring Eagle zipline, which takes people 110 feet in the air to glide above giraffes and rhinos.
