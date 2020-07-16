The Scenic View
Not one to rest on its laurels, scenic group continues to expand and enhance its product offerings.
Scenic Group has historically "taken a long view of the cruise industry," said Ann Chamberlin, vice president of sales USA—and it is just that philosophy that it believes will help it successfully sail into a post-pandemic world.
"Bookings are up for 2021 and beyond, and the guest loyalty continues to show strong results," Chamberlin said. "Month over month we are seeing an uptick in new bookings for 2021/2022, and we expect that trend to continue into the fall."
Although the company’s river cruise brands, Scenic and Emerald Waterways, canceled sailings through August, and its oceangoing Eclipse brand through September, Chamberlin noted that 80 percent of guests have opted to rebook or accept future travel credits.
Meanwhile, as far as expansion plans, it’s full steam ahead for Scenic Group and its brands.
Emerald Fleet Expansion
"Emerald Waterways is adding two new ships next year—one of which is in the ocean category. Emerald Cruises is the parent brand of Emerald Waterways and the newly formed Emerald Yacht Cruises," Chamberlin said.
"The Emerald Azzurra, the first ship to launch under the Emerald Yacht Cruises brand, is a 100-guest superyacht that will ply the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic and Red seas when she sails in July 2021."
The Emerald Luna, which is scheduled to debut in spring 2021, "will feature Emerald Waterways’ signature indoor pool that converts to a cinema at night, as well as its innovative all-weather indoor balconies with floor-to-ceiling windows," she said.
New Sister Ship for Scenic Eclipse
Construction has begun on a Scenic Eclipse sister ship, Scenic Eclipse II. Like its sister, the 228-passenger mega yacht is being custom-designed to explore polar regions, Chamberlin said. It will be the first of five ships to join the fleet. A launch date for Scenic II has yet to be announced.
Differentiating Between Brands
Scenic Group’s three brands "have their differences regarding demographics, but there is tremendous overlap as well," Chamberlin said, adding that they all attract culturally minded "mature guests" who are seasoned travelers.
"Emerald Waterways offers travelers a deluxe experience with value pricing. So, advisors should focus on their mid-level ocean cruise clients who are looking to do something more intimate and educational than they may be getting currently," she said, noting that guests are in the 45-70 age group.
Scenic offers a river product targeted at luxury clients who are 50 or older. "With butlers and six dining options and exclusive excursions, this level of guest does not expect to be hit with a lot of additional charges – so we include everything except a massage or haircut in their cruise fare," Chamberlin said.
Lending a Helping Hand to Advisors
During these uncertain times, Scenic Group is nothing if not flexible when it comes to helping its travel advisor partners sell its brands.
"We’re working on creative approaches—bonus commissions and various test offers with our partners—to see what ignites the market and booking demand, and what draws consumer interest," said Scenic Group’s Ann Chamberlin.
She added, "We are doing webinar training to assist our travel partners with ease in making new bookings through Express book... and we’ve created a series of prerecorded training sessions to help advisors learn about port-intensive information that would inspire their clients to dream and plan their future vacations."
