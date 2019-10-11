The Sky’s the Limit
Viking Ocean Cruises' Viking Sky provides travelers with a fully inclusive sailing experience.
The 930-passenger Viking Sky, the third ship in the Viking Ocean Cruises fleet, offers your clients an inclusive experience, with complimentary shore excursions, specialty dining, Wi-Fi and beer and wine with lunch and dinner.
AGENTatHOME recently sailed on the vessel, which entered service in June 2017, in the Baltic Sea. Here are the highlights of the ship.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Viking Sky has a combination of 270-square-foot staterooms and suites. All accommodations have balconies.
The larger the suite, the more advantages. For example, the timing for booking included excursions or alternative dining is based on room level, with the largest room, the Owner’s Suite, allowed to book first; those occupying Veranda Staterooms can book later.
The Veranda Staterooms measure 270 square feet and include a king-size bed, 42-inch flat-screen TV with complimentary movies on demand, and a minibar with soft drinks and snacks.
The Owner’s Suite is 1,448 square feet, consisting of a bedroom, living room, dining room, boardroom, a master bathroom with double vanity, and two guest bathrooms. Explorer Suites range from 757 to 1,163 square feet and have a separate sitting area. Penthouse Suites are 338 to 405 square feet.
What's Included
All meals, with wine and beer included at lunch and dinner, an excursion at each port, Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service. There also are guest lectures, port discussions and entertainment nightly.
Best Entertainment
The favorite appeared to be the ABBA show, with the songs that always get people dancing. There also is nightly music at an after-dinner bar.
What's for Dinner?
For a smaller ship, the Viking Sky has an impressive number of dinner options. The main Restaurant offers a different four-course dinner menu daily, highlighting cuisine from the local area in addition to staples such as fish and steak. Alternate dining options include the Chef ’s Table and Manfredi’s Italian Restaurant. The Chef ’s Table has a set menu that changes every few nights, with theme dining such as Asian, Mexican and Norwegian. The Italian restaurant has a full menu featuring classic Italian dishes and steaks. There is a pool buffet for lunch as well as a separate room for a full-service teatime daily.
Public Areas
Viking Sky has an impressive three-story atrium that includes bars, the piano area, a library and game tables. A collection of artwork is hung throughout the ship, and guests can use a phone app and key-in codes to hear about the artist.
Insider Booking Tip
Mid-level accommodations are best for stability but also are a level down from the pool area. Since all rooms have balconies, it just depends on which side and size the client prefers.
Target Market
The average guest is affluent, educated and over 50 years old.
