The Upside of The Off-Season
Off-season Columbia River cruises aboard American Empress may be just what your clients need
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship John Roberts
It’s the first week of December 2021 and there is a chill in the air as our riverboat churns along the Columbia River, sliding beneath the Bridge of the Gods and making its way toward Cascade Locks.
About 150 cruisers are on board American Queen Voyages’ American Empress, and they are enjoying the fresh air, scenery and chance for a bit of camaraderie offered on this late-season journey.
Fun and Engaging
An off-season river cruise within the U.S. might be exactly what your clients want and need – a fun and engaging way to explore without summertime crowds or the hassles that come with international travel.
“Most of my clients used to like to cruise in Europe, but now there has been a growing interest in domestic river cruising,” said David Porter of Roaming Boomers Travel Services, a top river cruise seller and a Virtuoso agency.
Porter said the shift was “absolutely” related to the ongoing challenges during the pandemic. Plus, this type of cruising is the perfect option for older travelers who don’t necessarily want to get on long flights to Europe anymore, he said.
Underrated Gems
American Queen Voyages has enticed North American cruisers for several years with its wonderful close-to-home itineraries. The Mississippi River, of course, is the wellknown option and top of mind for many travelers. But the Pacific Northwest voyages on the Columbia and Snake rivers are underrated gems.
Our six-day roundtrip cruise out of Portland makes port stops in Stevenson, Wash., and The Dalles and Astoria, Ore., and includes a day of scenic sailing along the Columbia River. This trip was on the Columbia only, but American Empress also offers voyages that include the Snake River as well as special wine-themed cruises.
On our day of scenic sailing, we gathered outdoors for hot cocoa while riverlorian Laurence Cotton gave us the history of the region and explained the lock system as we transited the Cascade Locks.
Classic Steamboat Decor
American Empress’ décor is classic steamboat, with rich dark woods, ornate window coverings and wallpapers and plenty of brass and antique-style furniture and lamps. The Victorian-era design carries into the staterooms, which have framed photos and comfy beds. Almost all cabins feature a veranda, and the standard stateroom ranges in size from 170 to 200 square feet.
The Paddlewheel Lounge is the main gathering space with bar, piano performances and trivia contests. Entertainment includes enrichment talks by the riverlorian and musical productions by the Empress Quartet. The lounge entertainer performed in the Show Lounge and nightly in the Paddlewheel Lounge.
Dining on board takes place in the Astoria Dining Room (traditional dining) or The River Grill (buffet style), with all three daily meals available in either venue.
Passengers ranged from mid-50s to older than 80, with most in the 70- to 80-year-old group.
Just the Facts
Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages
Ship Name: American Empress
Size: 360 feet long, 224 passengers
Year Introduced: American Queen Voyages bought Empress in 2013 from Majestic America Line and completely refurbished the riverboat before launching it in April 2014.
Facilities: The Paddlewheel Lounge and bar, Show Theater with bar, Astoria Dining Room, indoor/outdoor casual eatery, gift shop, art gallery, library and public computers
Price: A roundtrip seven-day cruise from Portland (Vancouver, Wash.), includes a pre-cruise hotel stay and starts at $2,199 per person for the March 12, 2023, departure; in high season July and August 2023, the rates bump to $4,199 per person, per the company website in early July.
Base Commission: Starting at 10 percent, with back-end overrides
Contact: AQVoyages.com | 866-522-1166
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by John Roberts
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS