Transformative Changes

There’s a whole new look to Eurail. It includes “transformative” product developments such as price reductions and expanded offerings that Eurail calls “arguably the most significant in Eurail’s 60-year history.”
Value Offerings
Perhaps most significant for those who have booked Eurail over the years is the “retiring” of Multi-Country Passes (two to four countries) in favor of Global and One-Country Passes, both of which will have price reductions. Travelers will get up to 37 percent off various classes of travel, including Senior (over 60 years old), Youth (up to 27 years old) and a new second class (25 percent lower fares).
The change creates the ability to move around 31 countries or stay within one country’s borders, all using one pass. Among other important changes are access to Great Britain for the first time (through the addition of Eurostar), as well as Macedonia and Lithuania, expanding the overall country count from 28 to 31. And there are five new rail carriers in the portfolio, as well as a new Greek Island Pass to 53 islands.
Booking Flexibility
The changes are meant to make selling and booking easier and more flexible, removing the complexity of the product, said Clarissa Mattos, market manager of the Americas and Pacific.
The passes are also more complete with the new destinations, which add flexibility. For instance, international connections are available from the Macedonian capital of Skopje to Turkey, Serbia and Greece. Similarly, international connections can also be made between the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius and Bialystok, Poland, where travelers can easily connect to Warsaw, Berlin, Prague and other destinations.
One Competitive Price
All multi-country travel is covered by a single pass, meaning that travelers don’t need to decide upfront where to go or which country to visit. The pass offers the flexibility to travel across Europe for a competitive price—and customers still have 11 months to start traveling after purchasing it.
Looking ahead, Mattos said Eurail will be deploying the massive product changes in 2019 while continuing to think about new ways to enhance customer experience. “Certainly, we will have more news soon,” she said.
