Unexpected Options

Post-outbreak itineraries offer cruises rare Caribbean port opportunities
It’s fair to say the pandemic scuttled leisure cruising in 2020 and much of this year. Yet the cruise lines’ extended absence from the high seas is finally easing, as operators gradually re-integrate vessels into new Caribbean itineraries featuring the region’s top cruise ports.
In fact, with more departures from Caribbean ports than at any period in recent memory, a handful of exceptional itineraries offer rare opportunities for travelers to sample Caribbean destinations they may not have previously visited.
To access these opportunities, vacationers are advised to book early. Cruise demand is also tight as pent-up pandemic demand is exceptionally strong among past cruisers. Also be aware that Caribbean airfares are relatively high as airlines have been slow to expand service to prepandemic levels.
Advisors’ services are more important to their clients than ever, as they will need to plan carefully to uncover the best values.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Beginning in December 2021, 4,200-passenger Norwegian Epic will offer seven-day voyages departing roundtrip from San Juan, Puerto Rico visit Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; St. George's, Grenada; Castries, St. Lucia and Basseterre, St. Kitts.
Norwegian’s website lists a starting rate of $545 per person; packages including complimentary open bar, specialty dining, excursions and Wi-Fi are available.
Epic’s accommodations range from studios staterooms designed and priced for solo travelers to an array of suites within The Haven, a premium luxurious enclave which underwent extensive renovations in November 2020. The Haven’s Restaurant and Courtyard Pool & Sundeck were also refurbished, and Epic also offers all guests a wide variety of dining options.
Norwegian Epic’s southern Caribbean route is highlighted by Curaçao’s African, Dutch and colonial cultures, Aruba’s white sand beaches and hilly national parks, plus the colorful districts and distinctive natural attractions found in Grenada, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
On February 5, 2022, 490-guest luxury ship Seven Seas Navigator will embark roundtrip from Bridgetown, Barbados on a 10-day, “Luminous Shores” journey to Trinidad & Tobago; Grenada; St. Vincent; Dominica; St. Barts; Antigua & Barbuda; Guadeloupe; Martinique and St. Lucia.
Bonus savings of $3,200 per suite are included in the featured two-for-one, all-inclusive fare, according to Regent officials. A selection of complimentary shore excursions is available in each port.
Navigator features spacious suites ranging from 301 square-foot deluxe window suites to 356 square-foot suites with balconies in Deluxe Veranda, Concierge and Penthouse categories, and 739 square-foot Grande suites.
Master Suites measure between 1,021 and 1,173 square feet and feature two bedrooms, twoand-a-half baths, large living rooms, two private balconies and the services of a personal butler.
Oceania Cruises
The small-ship luxury operator’s 10-night voyage aboard 1,250-passenger Riviera will depart roundtrip from Miami on Dec. 13, 2021 and visit Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Santo Tomas, Guatemala; Harvest Caye and Belize City, Belize; Costa Maya, Mexico and Great Stirrup Cay, The Bahamas. Per-person rates start at $1,649.
The voyage offers three Central American countries – Belize, Guatemala, Honduras – that also feature extensive Caribbean coastlines. Travelers to Belize will experience Harvest Caye, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private reserve off the coastal town of Placencia.
The facility features Belize’s only dedicated cruise ship pier, a marina facility for mainland excursions, a seven-acre beach, restaurants and eco-tourism and adventure activity centers.
Oceania guests can reserve one of Harvest Caye’s enclosed, air-conditioned villas featuring lounge and dining areas, restrooms, indoor and outdoor showers, hammocks, and exclusive dining and beverage options. Also available via reservation are canopy pool cabanas adjacent to a 15,000-square-foot pool with a swim-up bar, stools and lounge tables.
Harvest Caye’s 130-foot-tall lighthouse structure will serve as a central area for adventure pursuits including zip lining, suspension bridges and free-fall jumps. Watersports include kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing in a dedicated lagoon.
Guests embark from Harvest Caye on guided shore excursions to Belize’s Mayan ruins plus adventure activities including river rafting, and diving and nature tours. Harvest Caye’s aviary featured endangered scarlet macaws and toucans, Belize’s national bird. The private reserve also offers five dining and bar outlets.
Fully refurbished in 2019, Riviera features a Lalique grand staircase and Owner's Suites furnished by Ralph Lauren Home. Interiors feature rich residential designs, extensive and a refined ambiance.
