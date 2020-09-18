Unwrapping The Holidays With Universal Orlando Resort
The resort transforms into a winter wonderland spanning three theme parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
When the winter holidays loom, many families decide to celebrate in warmer climes, oftentimes at theme parks – and Universal Orlando Resort is invariably top-of-mind for many. This year’s holiday celebration will unwrap on Nov. 14 and last through Jan. 2, 2021.
A Winter Wonderland
"The holidays at Universal Orlando are truly one of the most wonderful times of the year for us and our shared guests," said Fernando Flores, vice president of Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations. "Our entire destination transforms into a winter wonderland and an epic holiday celebration spanning our three theme parks, hotels and Universal CityWalk."
Hogwarts Castle in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is transformed into The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle. Visitors can meet the Grinch, the creature who tries to ruin Whoville’s Christmas. And Universal Orlando hotels all break out the holiday décor and special menus as well.
At press time, the three Universal theme parks were open, along with some hotels. The phased reopening began in May after the destination resort worked closely with local and state officials, as well as health agencies.
Health & Safety
"With the phased reopening of our resort, we implemented specific procedures and practices that are in line with CDC guidelines for the health and safety of our team members and guests," Flores said. "These measures include screening our guests and team members, social distancing, requiring facial coverings, limiting capacity at our parks and attractions, and increasing our cleaning and disinfection procedures. We will continue to follow guidelines from the CDC as well as local health protocols as we move forward with our phased reopening."
The Discerning DIfferences
"One of the major differentiators for clients in promoting Universal Orlando is the convenience and simplicity of moving throughout the destination," he said.
"Whether it’s our theme parks, our hotels or CityWalk, everything is a short distance away and we provide multiple options of complimentary transportation for our guests, including water taxis, resort shuttles and even walking paths that make getting around our destination incredibly simple and convenient."
One-On-One with Visit Orlando's George Aguel
Visit Orlando, which serves as a powerful resource for advisors selling family travel, is reaching out to home-based travel advisors. We spoke with Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel.
Why is Visit Orlando making a concerted effort to reach more home-based advisors?
Knowing there has been a significant increase in the number of home-based travel advisors, we recognize the important role this group plays in ensuring visitors feel well-informed and confident in planning a visit to Orlando. We held a webinar series with our theme parks and other attractions and hotel partners that included key information advisors need to confidently book vacations to Orlando for their clients again. This series is now available on-demand through our training tool, Orlando Travel Academy. We also send out monthly newsletters and are working on Virtual Super Fams as well as Roadshows for 2021.
What advice would you give agents who are selling theme park holiday vacations?
The holidays in particular are a magical time when theme parks are completely transformed to celebrate the season. We also recognize the need for visitors to feel safe traveling. Our hotels, theme parks, airport and local businesses have rolled out new, enhanced safety and cleanliness programs throughout the destination to ensure visitors feel safe visiting.
What does Orlando offer families during the fall and winter holidays?
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS