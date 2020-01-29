Venturing into Expedition Cruising
Seabourn plans to 'set a new bar' with the new Seabourn Venture.
Seabourn is bringing its style of luxury to expedition cruising with the 264-passenger Seabourn Venture in June 2021 and an unnamed sister ship in May 2022. The new vessels will “set a new bar in the expedition category,” similar to what the line did for luxury cruising when it debuted 31 years ago, according to President Rick Meadows. Both ships will be purpose-built and capable of reaching some of the most remote destinations in the world, he added.
Seabourn is not new to the expedition category. In 2013, the line offered an Antarctica voyage on Seabourn Quest. The success of that sailing led to the development of the Ventures by Seabourn program of optional, expedition-style shore experiences in multiple destinations. That history “gives us a wonderful jumping-off point for the new expedition itineraries,” Meadows said.
Seabourn Venture will be the sixth ship in the fleet, offering the same level of service and amenities passengers have come to expect from the line, Meadows said. So, even though they are designed to explore different kinds of destinations, the look and feel of the expedition ships will reflect that of the existing fleet. Loyal guests – or Club Members – will find familiar spaces, such as Seabourn Square, The Restaurant, The Colonnade, The Club and the signature atrium.
New, Innovative Public Spaces
At the same time, innovative spaces are being created for the new vessels, including the Expedition Lounge, where guests will convene before and after explorations; the Bow Lounge, with a virtual bridge featuring touchscreens enabling guests to observe the ship’s plotted location; and the Landing Zone, which will serve as a comfortable mudroom.
A new category, the Panorama Veranda Suite, will offer views through large curved windows and a window in front of the bathroom soaking tub. Also new will be a two-story Grand Wintergarden Suite.
The vessels will also have multiple interactive touchscreen TVs throughout, delivering destination knowledge, ice and weather charts, and other insightful data that will bring voyages to life.
Battery-Powered Submarines
Each ship will carry two battery-powered submarines, accommodating six passengers and a pilot who will guide the craft up to 300 yards beneath the surface of the water to explore sunken wrecks and reefs, and view marine wildlife. Subs will be outfitted with leather upholstery, air conditioning, a Bluetooth stereo system and champagne service.
New Alaska Programs
The new expedition ships are not all that’s new for Seabourn. The line is introducing seven-day itineraries in Alaska, which are ideally suited for travelers who would like to get a taste of The Great Land and British Columbia, Canada, in a shorter time, Meadows said. The northbound and southbound itineraries can be combined to create a 14-day sailing with no repeated ports of call.
All Alaska/British Columbia programs focus on the destination, with shore experiences that include kayaks, Zodiacs, hiking, lectures and even joining expedition teams for a drink or dinner.
Guests can extend their time in the region with Seabourn Journeys on pre-and post-cruise programs that include visits to Denali, Banff National Park, a Rocky Mountaineer rail tour and luxury resort stays.
Wellness, Design and Cuisine
Seabourn has teamed up with wellness, design and cuisine innovators to deliver their expertise on board. The line’s program with integrative medicine pioneer Andrew Weill—Spa & Wellness by Dr. Andrew Weill—is the first of its kind at sea and includes access to an onboard mindful living coach. These educators host workshops, discussions, optional for-charge excursions, and events to facilitate physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being.
The luxury line has also partnered with interior designer Adam Tihany, who provided the creative vision behind the interiors on Seabourn Encore and Seabourn Ovation. He is also designing the guest areas for the expedition ships suited to the remote destinations they will be visiting while preserving the traditional Seabourn atmosphere.
And a relationship with famed chef Thomas Keller has brought The Grill restaurants to Seabourn, with the focus on updated versions of iconic dishes.
Keller has also created The Colonnade, where theme nights pay homage to his childhood, and The Patio at poolside for signature burgers, hot dogs and more.
Who Sails on Seabourn?
A significant percentage of Seabourn guests are Baby Boomers, with a growing contingent of Generation Xers, according to Chris Austin, senior vice president-global marketing and sales.
The age range varies by length of trip, destination and time of year, with younger travelers on board at certain times in certain places. Household income is typically above $250,000 annually with a net worth commensurate with a luxury lifestyle.
Seabourn customers are well-traveled and educated, with a thirst for knowledge, he noted. They want to explore and learn more about the world and seek authentic, enriching experiences wherever they go.
The new expedition ships are expected to attract new guests, particularly those with an appetite for adventure and far-flung destinations. The ideal outcome would be to bring in travelers who have never considered cruise travel, Austin said.
Selling Tips
—Promote the fact that Seabourn cruises are all-inclusive, providing dining with no “up charges,” premium wines and spirits, open bars, specialty coffees and more. Tipping is not expected.
—Tap into the aspirational travel market and propose celebrating life events such as milestone birthdays and anniversaries on a Seabourn cruise.
—Add pre- and post-cruise land experiences in fine hotels and resorts to enhance the client experience and your commissions.
—Reach out to potential and past clients and send them a small gift that provides a taste of the Seabourn experience.
—Leverage the line’s video assets by sending potential clients a link to view a video while suggesting they consider a Seabourn cruise.
—Learn more about how to sell Seabourn by taking the line’s complimentary online course at seabournacademy.com.
