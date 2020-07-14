Virgin Voyages’ Vow
Learn how the line is putting an entirely new spin on cruising.
AGENTatHOME Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Theresa Norton
Virgin Voyages vowed to be different from the start, a slightly irreverent, sometimes-saucy departure from the traditional cruise experience. Sadly, the debut of Scarlet Lady was marred by the pandemic, but there are tentative plans for a "soft open" in October; that depends, of course, on what happens with the coronavirus outbreak and resulting travel restrictions.
Still, it’s important to learn about this upstart company that’s been garnering headlines and fueling curiosity.
'Adult-by-Design'
"When we dreamed up Virgin Voyages, we set out to create the best experience for our Sailors (guests) and show the world what it means to set sail the Virgin way. Our business model is decidedly Adult-by-Design, with a reach that transcends across various age groups, including the more seasoned cruiser," said Virgin Voyages President and CEO Tom McAlpin. "For us, it’s always been about the customer experience, and as a result, we’ve attracted a group of people with common interests spanning from a passion for great food, an appreciation for aesthetics and design, and a genuine love for cruise travel. This is something you see across a range of demographics."
Virgin, for travelers age 18 and over, offers an inclusive experience, with a "no nickel-and-diming policy." Fares include fitness classes, dining, gratuities, Wi-Fi, filtered water and all sodas.
That means no cover charges in any of the dining venues, of which there are more than 20 aboard the 110,000-gross-ton, 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady.
'City-Like Eating' at Sea
As the company puts it in its marketing materials: "Virgin Voyages will bring city-like eating to sea and throw out the traditional cruise dining rule book—with no buffet, no main dining room, no forced formal wear, no assigned seating, no assigned dining times—and the choice for Sailors to grab a bite by keeping restaurant doors open until well into the night, and in some cases the early hours of the morning."
The most glamorous restaurant on Scarlet Lady is Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant with a raw bar and tableside drink cart service.
Razzle Dazzle, named for the camouflaging pattern painted on warships from WWI and WWII, offers a largely vegetarian menu with contemporary American fare and a juice bar. In a nod to Virgin’s saucy side, all dishes can be made "naughty" with meat add-ons or boozy shots. This also is the spot for brunches with a performance by the ship’s resident drag performer.
A More Inclusive Experience
"We set out to create a more inclusive experience for our Sailors, with many of these determinations stemming from research and feedback from the travel advisor community," said John Diorio, associate vice president-North American sales. "We’ve structured our experience to do away with rule-based beverage packages. Our Sailors didn’t want those restrictions. Our guiding principle was to keep prices reasonable. This includes beers starting at $5, cocktails starting at $9, and almost half the wines by the glass are under $10."
He added, "Wellness is a big part of the experience of our Lady Ships, and we didn’t feel that our Sailors should pay extra to experience our group fitness classes like Sunrise and Sunset yoga, spin classes and other curated group fitness classes."
The fitness areas include a boxing ring, strength and gymnastics equipment, and a secluded sundeck with 360-degree views for yoga classes.
Other ship highlights include Stubble and Groom, an upscale barbershop for men; The Dry Dock, a blow-dry bar with hair and scalp treatments; and Squid Ink, the first tattoo studio on a cruise ship.
Diverse Accommodations
The Scarlet Lady offers a range of accommodations, from 105- to 177-square-foot inside staterooms to Sea Terrace rooms measuring 225 to 265 square feet with balconies and hand-woven hammocks.
All accommodations have mood lighting, beds that can be configured to couches during the day, and in-cabin technology that, among other things, lets passengers play a movie from their tablet on the TV.
The most lavish accommodations are the 78 RockStar Quarters, which range from 352 to 2,147 square feet.
Of those, the 15 Mega RockStar Quarters in four categories get extra perks, including private transfers to and from the ship, early boarding through a VIP entrance, 24/7 access to RockStar Agents who respond to requests, access to an exclusive rooftop lounge and the thermal spa suite, stocked in-room bar, and premium Wi-Fi.
Meanwhile, McAlpin said plans are set for a "soft open" in October if circumstances allow.
"We’re staying very close to these developments and, in the interim, are focused on elevating our existing standard of excellence onboard, and creating an environment built to tackle today’s global health crisis," he said. "We recently celebrated a major milestone with the successful float-out of Valiant Lady and are extremely optimistic about her future sailings."
Virgin's Target Market
Virgin sales executive John Diorio shared some insight on who are likely clients for the new and different cruise line. First, look at past cruisers who likely will be among the first to try Virgin Voyages.
"As you look at your database of clients, think of those that are looking for something new. They are adventurous, young at heart and have that zest for life," he said, adding that "age is truly just a number when sailing with Virgin Voyages."
Bookings span from Sailors in their 30s to 60s, with the average age of about 48.
"Our experienced Sales Crew is here to help guide the process and showcase what makes Virgin Voyages different," he said. "We take pride in truly getting to know our First Mates in order to identify what’s needed to be successful in selling our unique product."
Diorio recommended agents—First Mates in Virginspeak—register at FirstMates.com.
Virgin Voyages Vocabulary
Virgin Voyages has its own distinctive vocabulary. Here’s a quick summary.
—Sailors: Passengers
—First Mates: Travel Advisors
—Lady Ships: Virgin’s first fleet, a play on the term "your ladyship" and a nod to Virgin’s British heritage
—Adult by Design: A sanctuary at sea for the age 18-plus traveler
—Modern Romance of Sailing: The brand’s design ethos, including a contemporary and sleek look, with nods to glamour and romance, paired with touches of saltiness and nautical tradition
