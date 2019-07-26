Wind of Change
Silversea's Silver Wind receives a refit prior to its transformation in an expedition vessel in October 2020.
Earlier this year, Silversea Cruises’ Silver Wind got a refit that spruced up the 24-year-old ship’s decks, public areas and suites ahead of its return to dry dock in October 2020, when it will be transformed into an ice-class expedition cruiser like its 25-year-old sister, Silver Cloud.
Matching Clients to Accommodations
Eighty-six Veranda Suites measuring 295 square feet are the most popular accommodations and feature sitting areas, twin or queen beds, walk-in closets, marble bathrooms with tub/shower, verandas, interactive TVs with access to a media library, safes and blow dryers.
Grand and Royal Suites, measuring 1,019 square feet and 736 square feet, respectively, resemble fine European apartments with small verandas overlooking the bow and a sheltered side veranda. They also boast dining areas, walk-in closets, a separate bedroom and a marble bathroom with a whirlpool tub. Both categories can be combined with the adjoining Veranda Suite.
What's Included
All meals and drinks, transfers, tips, port fees, Wi-Fi, 24-hour room service and fully-stocked mini-bars.
Best Entertainment
The Show Lounge is the setting for high-caliber performances by the ship’s talented Voices of Silversea cast. A pre-dinner opera show starring two of the singers was a standout, as was a solo cabaret act featuring Dutch chanteuse Nina Van Overbruggen.
What's for Dinner?
Silver Wind’s main dining venue is the open-seating restaurant, on the lowest deck, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. No fee, reservations-required specialty restaurants include Italian-themed La Terrazza and the Grill, where guests can cook meat, shrimp or fish entrees on a heated stone platter. By day, La Terrazza provides buffet-style breakfast and lunch and the Grill serves burgers and deli fare.
La Dame is an intimate, reservations-required specialty restaurant with a fixed menu and wine pairings ($60 per guest). A delectable afternoon tea with sweets and sandwiches is served in La Terrazza. The Observation Lounge boasts a 24-hour coffee and tea station.
Who Books this Ship?
Affluent, well-seasoned travelers over 50.
Insider Booking Tip
On smaller ships like Silver Wind, it is wise to book cabins on lower decks in the center of the ship for travelers prone to motion sickness.
Key Selling Points
Silver Wind provides a luxurious and homey setting with superb dining options and superior service.
Agent Assistance
Visit Silversea’s travel agent portal silversea.com/other-resources/travelprofessional-center.html.
Just the Facts
Line: Silversea Cruises
Ship: Silver Wind
Size: 17,400 tons, 298 guests
Year Built: 1995
Facilities: Fitness center, spa and salon, pool and two Jacuzzis, walking track, conference/card room, two boutiques, casino and library
Price: Per-diem rates range from $411 in a Vista Suite for a seven-night Caribbean sailing in December to $1,550 in an Owner’s Suite for a 24-night sailing from London in July 2020.
Base Commission: 10 percent
Contact: 800-722-9955, silversea.com
