Windstar Reborn

By year’s end, all three of Windstar Cruises’ Star Class yachts will sail as completely transformed vessels, thanks to the conclusion of the $250 million Star Plus Initiative to lengthen and renovate the vessels.
The Star Breeze renovation was completed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo, Italy, in November 2020, with Star Legend and Star Pride renovations scheduled for completion in April and July, respectively.
The renovations increase the line’s overall capacity by 24 percent and capacity on the Star Class vessels from 210 passengers to 310. In addition to the three Star Class ships, Windstar’s fleet includes three motor-sail vessels.
New Suites
The most significant elements of the renovations are 50 new suites, two new restaurants, a revamped spa/fitness center, and an enlarged pool and deck said Windstar Cruises President Chris Prelog. "With those 50 new suites, there are new categories and open floor plan configurations, as well as two brand-new, larger Owner’s Suites," he said. "But beyond those amenities, four new engines allow guests to travel in a far more efficient and environmentally friendly manner."
Focus on Luxury
Significantly, the transformation of the ships will catch the attention of a luxury-focused market, while also attracting multigenerational groups in a new way, Prelog noted.
The new Owner’s Suites can be combined to create up to a three-bedroom, two-balcony suite, "which we believe is the first of its kind in the cruise industry," Prolog said. "In addition to just being more spacious and opulent, it’s a fantastic option for multigenerational groups like family reunions who want to be together in a shared space – complete with a dining room – but also have their privacy."
New Restaurants
The renovations "also make us more attractive to foodies with the addition of two new specialty restaurants [Cuadro 44 by Anthony Sasso and Star Grill by Steven Raichlen] that have serious chef credentials, as well as health- and wellness-focused travelers who want a true gym and spa experience with a broader variety of treatments," he said.
The line, which is expected to resume service in May, "is seeing strong first-to-brand-bookings for 2021 and 2022, and these people are saying they have cruised on larger ships previously and want to try out smaller ships now," Prolog said.
Greece and Turkey
On the itinerary front, "Greece and Tahiti are two destinations where Windstar really excels, and where we are seeing continued interest in bookings," he said.
Because the lion’s share of 2020 sailings were canceled, many of Windstar’s planned new itineraries and ports for this year will be new to guests in 2021 and 2022. "We had already scheduled some new itineraries for next year before the pandemic turned our world upside down," Prelog said. "The result is a lot of new cruises and cruise tours for Windstar guests to choose from."
To ensure guests’ safety, Windstar is incorporating a new hospital-grade air filtration system on all of its ships. "It pairs new virus-killing HEPA filters with UV-C irradiation treatments and is the cornerstone of our Beyond Ordinary Care program," he said. "We’re taking extra steps to create and maintain a healthy environment for guests and crew."
Selling Tips
Travel advisors should consider selling Windstar Cruises to clients looking to get away from the crowds and traditional cruise itineraries.
"We’re best for an independent traveler who wants exceptional service, an intimate and casual ambiance, smaller ports, less-visited destinations and innovative dining with regional specialties," said Windstar President Chris Prelog.
"If you want onboard Broadway shows, black-tie formal dinners and robot bartenders, Windstar isn’t for you."
