A Destination for All Reasons
Puerto Vallarta's appeal is universal, thanks to its romance, adventure, culinary and cultural options
Consistently rated among the top 10 tourist destinations in Mexico, Puerto Vallarta has an appeal that’s universal, checking off most boxes for a wide swath of your clients.
Here’s a look at what’s new and noteworthy.
Renovated Hotels
The family-friendly Grand Park Royal Luxury Resort Puerto Vallarta debuted a sleek $50 million renovation last year. Lovers of boutique spaces can look forward to the opening later this year of the 55-room Hotel Amapa in a completely renovated building one block from Playa Los Muertos.
Romance Options
Romance is easy to find for couples of all ages and life stages. The 72-suite Hotel Mousai—the only AAA Five-Diamond property in Puerto Vallarta—is built into the jungle-clad mountainside and offers your clients all-inclusive, white-glove service. With sunken Jacuzzis and hand-crocheted hammocks on balconies overlooking the Pacific, the suites are made for romance.
If your clients prefer to stay closer to town, consider booking them at The Hacienda at Hilton Puerto Vallarta. The 192-suite enclave within the Hilton is an adults-only escape patterned after a Mexican hacienda by the sea, with two dedicated swimming pools, two restaurants and bars, a rooftop bar and concierge service.
Out and About
Downtown Puerto Vallarta is a vibrant cultural center that transports the destination beyond a sun-and-sand experience. The beachside promenade serves as a giant outdoor gallery, featuring pieces by the famed artist Sergio Bustamante. Travelers can participate in the Historic Center ArtWalk every Wednesday from the end of October through May. Included in the tour is art dealer Kevin Simpson’s Colectika Museum/Art Gallery showcasing museum-quality Mexican art. Tell your clients to also visit his Peyote People gallery, which provides a closer look at the traditional art forms of the Huichol, or Wixárika, indigenous people.
Culinary Scene
Puerto Vallarta has a surprisingly diverse restaurant scene. The family-friendly Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center caters to kids at its La Villita buffet and with poolside snack bars, while parents can book fine dining sans children at Las Gaviotas, followed by a specialty raicilla cocktail created by mixologist Mario Mendoza at the Embarcadero Gastro Bar.
One of the best ways to dive into the local culinary scene, though, is to book an afternoon with Vallarta Food Tours. Its newest culinary experience takes clients through the Versalles neighborhood, a foodie paradise featuring a mix of innovative and classic Mexican cuisine.
Adventure Options
Agents can book clients on an all-day adrenaline-pumping package with Vallarta Adventures, which include offroading, ziplining, a hillside waterslide and more.
The company’s new “SAVIA Rhythms of the Night” tour takes travelers on a five-hour adventure that includes a sunset boat cruise to the rainforest’s edge at Las Caletas, followed by dinner and a spectacular show created by Cirque du Soleil’s Gilles Ste-Croix.
Getting There
The new Puerto Mágico (Magic Port), made its debut in late January. Fashioned after a traditional Mexican hacienda, the port offers cruise-goers shopping, tequila tastings, mariachi bands, folk dancing and art exhibits.
On the airline front, getting to Puerto Vallarta has become easier, thanks to new routes on Sun Country from Las Vegas and Dallas (summer 2020) and Volaris from Phoenix.
