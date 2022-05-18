Caribbean Comeback
Amid resurging arrivals, destination experts target 2023 for return to 2019 levels
Destination & Tourism Brian Major
There’s no mistaking the profound impact Covid-19 has wrought on Caribbean tourism. Widely considered the world’s most tourism-reliant region, the pandemic’s March 2020 outset imposed an unprecedented Caribbean travel shutdown as communities struggled to formulate effective methods to protect residents and aid idled tourism workers.
Meanwhile, resorts and hotels, attractions and the local operators and businesses that rely on tourism activity fought to survive in the absence of visitors, while cruise companies sold vessels and laid off employees as they endured a near two-year absence from their primary deployment region.
Fortunately, widespread vaccination and strict health and safety protocols have reversed the pandemic’s worst-case scenarios for global communities. Furthermore, consumers have demonstrated a strong eagerness to travel freely again. Many returned to the Caribbean in late 2020 and in 2021, with some destinations recording record arrivals.
Nevertheless, overall Caribbean visitor arrivals remain significantly below the record levels many destinations achieved as recently as in 2019. In fact, several government officials and tourism leaders have recently said Caribbean countries may have to wait until 2023 – or possibly longer – to realize the flush visitor numbers achieved in 2019.
Assessing the Impact
Overall, Caribbean overnight visitor arrivals declined 67 percent in 2020 compared with 2019, said Paul Pennicook, CEO of Pennicook and Associates and a former director of tourism for Jamaica.
Pennicook, most recently CEO of the Curacao Tourist Board, created a post-outbreak study of arrivals data following the pandemic. His data indicates several Caribbean countries are on a fast track to approach 2019 arrivals levels based on their 2021 totals.
“In 2021 the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico actually exceeded their 2019 arrivals,” Pennicook said. “The U.S.V.I. and Puerto Rico saw a 96.7 percent and 108.4 precent [2021 arrivals] increase over 2020 respectively.”
St Lucia and the Bahamas also rebounded strongly in the outbreak’s aftermath, Pennicook said. St. Lucia’s 2021 arrivals were up 52 percent over 2020 totals, while the Bahamas recorded a 95 percent increase in year-overyear arrivals in 2021.
St. Lucia’s 2021 arrivals totaled 47 percent of the country’s 2019 arrivals, while the Bahamas’ 2021 totals were 49 percent of that archipelago’s 2019 arrivals. Moreover, three Caribbean destinations reached more than 70 percent of their 2019 arrivals in 2021, said Pennicook: Aruba (72 percent), the Dominican Republic (77.5 percent) and St Maarten (77.8 percent).
“These three countries may be on track to equal their 2019 arrivals in 2022,” he said.
However, the other countries whose 2021 arrivals exceeded 2020 totals by more than 30 percent (Antigua and Barbuda, Curacao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, the Bahamas and the U.S. Virgin Islands), “will more than likely not equal their 2019 performance until 2024,” Pennicook said, “and will only do so in 2023 if they have an exceptionally strong period of growth over the next 18 to 24 months.”
In fact despite the rebounding arrivals in several countries, the region collectively remains far behind 2019’s record-setting totals. Pennicook’s study, limited to Caribbean nations that achieved nearly 50 percent or more of their 2019 arrivals in 2021, found only 10 countries achieved this distinction.
That total is “less than 50 percent of the [28] member countries of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO),” Pennicook said.
Several Caribbean tourism leaders recently seconded Pennicook’s prediction. In a March CTO briefing, Rosa Harris, the Cayman Department of Tourism Director, said she is targeting 175,000 to 200,000 visitor arrivals for all of 2022, a figure she said is 35 to 40 percent of 2019 levels.
“Our target will be met when we see air arrivals ramp up, and they ramp up in February and March and throughout the summer," she said. “We are in an environment of uncertainty, but we would want to increase our air arrival service to be able to have a very strong summer,” she said.
Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism, predicted his country will return to 2019 pre-pandemic visitor arrival levels by Q3 2023, while Petra Roach, the Grenada Tourism Authority’s CEO, targeted “late 2023, early 2024.” Clive McCoy, the British Virgin Islands’ director of tourism, predicted the territory won’t return to pre-Covid visitor arrivals until 2023.
Pennicook said the region’s arrivals will eventually reach pre-pandemic levels, but not within 2022. “More than half of the CTO member countries are pacing behind, which means it could possibly be another three years before the entire region gets back to the prepandemic levels of arrival.”
