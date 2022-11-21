Caribbean Destination Review
A look at tourism plans, projects and projections across regional nations
Brian Major
Caribbean destinations are staging an impressive rebound from pandemic-imposed travel shutdowns and restrictions. Several countries are posting strong (and in some cases record) visitor arrivals, leading to high occupancies at leading hotels and resorts.
Caribbean destinations are also reporting rebounding cruise visitor arrivals, as the industry’s seagoing segment looks to continue rebuilding regional itineraries that have yet to mirror pre-pandemic routes.
At the same time, Caribbean countries continue to build and modernize transportation infrastructure, including air and sea ports, and launching new attractions for anticipated visitor growth. The following is a review of tourism data and initiatives across several destinations.
Aruba
Aruba has experienced a positive return to tourism activity since its postoutbreak reopening, with a surge in visitor arrivals that surpassed 2019 levels, said Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) officials.
From April through August of this year, Aruba’s visitor arrivals “surpassed 100 of the monthly 2019 figures, reassuring the expectation that Aruba will recover 100 of all global stayover visitors this year,” said ATA officials. “By 2023, global recovery is projected to reach 105 percent compared to the 2019 levels,” the officials added.
Bahamas
Expanded air access is on tap for the Bahamas. Frontier Airlines will launch weekly nonstop flights from Atlanta to Nassau beginning November 5, and Bahamasair will offer another new route beginning November 17, with twice-weekly nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Freeport, Grand Bahama Island.
Land-based resort expansion in the territory will also continue this year, following the Club Med Columbus Isle resort’s October reopening. Chester Cooper, the territory’s minister of tourism, investments and aviation, reports “tourism statistics trending upward, including a [significant] increase in air and sea arrivals compared to 2021.
Barbados
In addition to working facilities and staples of its economy, Barbados’ distilleries are key visitor attractions in the “birthplace of rum.” Two island distilleries are launching sustainability initiatives: the West Indies Rum Distillery has installed a million-dollar solar energy plant to reduce its environmental impact as proceeds toward its goal of carbon-neutrality by 2030.
The distillery recently became the Caribbean’s first to achieve Bonsucro Chain of Custody certification, in recognition of responsible sourcing and trading, according to Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. officials.
Signature Barbados distillery Mount Gay recently partnered with 4Ocean, which undertakes ocean cleanup and plastic waste removal initiatives, to support its programs. Mount Gay, billed as the world’s oldest running rum distillery, is working toward utilizing 100 percent sustainable agriculture by 2025.
Jamaica
Driven by a government-driven, coordinated approach, Jamaica rebounded quickly from pandemic outbreak travel shutdowns and disruptions.
That success continued during the summer season, normally a slow period for Caribbean nations.
Jamaica hosted more than five million visitors since June 2020, with 2022 representing the country’s best-ever summer season in terms of arrivals. Jamaica hosted more than 224,000 overnight, land-based arrivals in June, compared with the 222,000 arrivals recorded in June 2019.
Benefitting from expanding flights from U.S. cities, the country’s growth is projected to continue in the fourth quarter, with an anticipated eight percent increase in international arrivals.
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico’s hotels were largely spared damage following Fiona, and in fact reported “an increase in bookings with demand due to relief eff orts and meetings and conventions,” in several instances, said Discover Puerto Rico (DPR) officials.
DPR cited data from digital services firm TravelClick which shows “hotel occupancy is strong for October with significant increases in both leisure and group over 2021.”
Puerto Rico tourism does face challenges in coming weeks, officials noted. November bookings are “flat” and “December occupancy remains lower than the same time a year ago.”
However, research from data firm Adara highlights the compressed booking window as more than 50 percent of Puerto Rico bookings are made within 30 days and “more than a third in less than two weeks before arrival,” said DPR officials.
U.S. Virgin Islands
Key U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) resort Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef will reopen in 2022 following a $350 million renovation, said USVI Department of Tourism officials, part of the territory’s continued progress toward pre-pandemic levels of tourism activity.
Shuttered since 2017 due to damage from hurricanes Irene and Maria, the Frenchman’s Reef resort will return to operation before the end this year, said Ambridge Hospitality officials, who did not announce a reopening date.
Additionally, the territory’s cruise activity will increase in 2023 following pandemic-imposed shutdowns. Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, anticipates “a significant increase in cruise stops” in 2023, including more than 450 calls carrying 1.4 million passengers.”
Saint Lucia
Saint Lucia hosted 32,110 overnight, land-based visitors in March, the Caribbean destination’s highest monthly arrivals total since its July 2020 reopening. The March figures represent a 21 percent increase over the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA)’s forecasted figure, said organization officials.
In July of 2022 hosted the largest number of overnight visitors in any month since the pandemic’s beginning, said Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia’s minister of tourism. “The U.S. market alone has surpassed 2019 levels in six out of eight months,” and overall 2022 arrivals exceed 2019 by two percent, Hilaire said.
Additionally, Saint Lucia hosted 80,811 air arrivals between January and March of 2022. U.S. travelers represent 56.2 percent of the country’s total stay-over arrivals, totaling 45,400 visitors.
