Caribbean Island Intelligence

Here’s a summary of activity in key Caribbean destinations.
Destination & Tourism Brian Major
Caribbean destinations and cruise ship companies operating across the region worked consistently throughout 2021 to establish unprecedented health and safety protocols to ensure public safety and resume critical tourism activity.
Travel also returned to popular warm-weather destinations surrounding the Caribbean region, including the Bahamas and Mexico.
As visitors, encouraged by vaccination requirements and extensive but largely effective travel protocols, returned to the region they found new programs from the regional nations and novel products from travel providers. Here’s a summary of activity in key destinations.
The Bahamas
Revamped Resort
Sandals Royal Bahamian reopen on January 27, 2022, following a multi-million dollar renovation. The iconic all-inclusive Cable Beach property’s new features include a village of pastel-colored private villas plus Coconut Grove, an outdoor lounge and live entertainment area on the property’s offshore island, said Adam Stewart, Sandals Resorts International (SRI)’s executive chairman.
The revamped resort also offers guests new beachfront swim-up suites with panoramic ocean views. Nine of the property’s 13 dining options are also new, including three Coconut Grove food trucks: one serving coffee and sweets, another offering Bahamian-inspired menu items and a third with Italian delicacies.
Margaritaville Goes to Sea
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will undergo a name change, becoming Margaritaville at Sea beginning April 30, 2022. The company’s 1,316-passenger ship Grand Classica will be renamed Margaritaville Paradise following an extensive renovation.
Margaritaville Paradise will be departing from Florida’s Port of Palm Beach. “We're excited about this next phase of our evolution, rebranding as Margaritaville at Sea,” said Oneil Khosa, the company’s CEO. “The collaborative concept will add a different dimension to the cruising industry, appealing to a new audience of travelers.”
Barbados
Caribbean remote work programs emerged at the outset of the pandemic, enabling travelers separated from their offices by mandated shutdowns found they could continue their professional activities from sunny beach locales while enjoying island culture and cuisine.
Barbados’ 12-month Welcome Stamp program has proven singularly successful, said Lisa Cummins, Barbados’ minister of tourism. By late 2021, the southern Caribbean country’s program had fielded 2,900 applications resulting in approvals for more than 5,000 individuals, including families.
Welcome Stamp travelers “have contributed positively to our economy from supporting our small businesses to enjoying our many attractions,” said Cummins. “We have been able to successfully compensate for the loss in short-term travel by bringing long-term visitors who are staying with us for a year or more,” she added.
Resort Debut
The O2 Beach Club & Spa, an all-inclusive luxury boutique resort located on Barbados’ South Coast opened in December. The five-star property offers 130 deluxe rooms and suites in three distinct groups: club, luxury and concierge. All guests experience access to amenities including one of Barbados’ few rooftop pools and six individual dining experiences.
The new resort also features seven bars, the Brisa rooftop lounge, and a full-service Acqua spa, which officials say offers Barbados’ the only Hamman treatments.
Dominican Republic
High-Value Stays
TRS Hotels properties including the are offering guests a “value proposition” following their post-outbreak re-openings, TRS Turquesa Hotel in Punta Cana including 24/7 butler service, an app to request transportation within the complex, upgraded food and beverage offerings including lobster and premium drinks, and a three-hour dinner-show spectacular called Chic Cabaret & Restaurant said Sergio Zertuche Valdés, chief sales and marketing officer.
The reservations-required shows feature acrobatics and dance numbers to a soundtrack featuring classic 50s, current pop songs and Latin rhythms. Reservations are required; there is a $35 cover charge for TRS guests.
Advisor Access
TRS’s parent firm, Palladium Hotels and Resorts, launched PalladiumConnect.com, a dedicated advisor site through which the company provides cash rewards for advisor bookings and referrals. Users can also post hotel reviews during stays and take online courses at PalladiumAcademy.com.
Advisors who register at the site receive access to promotions and travel advisor rates. Agency professionals book 60 to 70 percent of Palladium Hotel Group’s business, according to Pilar Arizmendi-Stewart, vice president of sales and marketing-the Americas.
“Palladium Connect can be used when agents register their bookings regardless of whether they booked on our website or tour partners’ sites,” Arizmendi-Stewart said.
Jamaica
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s move to downgrade Jamaica from a Level 3 to a Level 2 designation in its latest COVID-19 travel advisory to citizens is the latest positive travel development for the destination.
The new designation “effectively puts the destination at a lower risk designation than over 70 percent of countries throughout the globe listed by the CDC,” said Jamaica Tourist Board officials.
CDC’s decision comes as the Caribbean nation experiences strong post-outbreak visitor activity. “As a destination, we have been experiencing strong visitor arrivals and even posting record-setting numbers this winter” said Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s tourism minister.
“We expect this new lower designation by the CDC to help us grow those numbers even further, as it gives travelers even more reassurance that our island is among the safest choices in the world for their next trip.”
Revamped Resort
Couples Resorts will launch a $10 million renovation of its Couples Sans Souci from May 1 to July 31, 2022. The property will undergo a “top-to-bottom” renovation of suites during the closure.
“Upon completion, all 150 suites will be fully renovated in a style that is fresh and modern, yet retains the classic, old-world glamour that makes Couples Sans Souci so beloved by its guests,” said Abraham Issa, president of sales and marketing.
Mexico
Sun and Fun Special
Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Winter Wonderland Sale offers travelers some of the lowest rates of the season through January 19, 2022.
The offers include 10 percent off a cabana rental, 10 percent off spa services, 10 percent off a family or a romantic beach dinner, 10 percent off laundry services and 20 percent off late check-out at Playa’s.
The all-inclusive resort in Cancun’s Hotel Zone features a private beach, the Aura Spa, unlimited drinks and WiFi and a kids’ club for younger guests. All of the resort’s 12 suite categories feature private balconies. Select suite accommodations include provide access to the Alltra VIP Club, plus a personal concierge, cocktail service and semi-private check-in and check-out.
Wyndham Alltra Cancun’s sister property, the Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen Adult Resort, is offering 10 percent off a romantic dinner, a cabana rental and premium drinks, and includes two free ziplining and cavern excursions.
The Playa del Carmen resort is within walking distance of the area’s Fifth Avenue shops, boutiques and restaurants.
