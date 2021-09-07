Cultivating Groups With Culinary Experiences
Travel Advisor Gary Smith shares his knowledge on how to create food- and wine-focused groups
Food- and wine-focused groups are increasingly popular and a great way to boost your bottom line.
Gary Smith, a Dream Vacations franchise owner in Eugene, Ore., has organized group trips with culinary experiences and shares his knowledge with AGENTatHOME.
Culinary Components
"There is no question that travel, cruise or land, with a culinary component to it is a huge draw," he said. "We have only done a very small number of trips where the only reason to go was the food. However, we have sold a very large number of trips where the opportunity for great food was prevalent, and where a food experience would be highlighted at some point in the trip."
Smith and his wife escort a trip at least every year with their Travel Club and often customize the itinerary with food-related experiences.
Exclusive Experiences
"A great example is a river cruise in southern France. In addition to what the cruise line offered, we had several private experiences for our group," Smith said. "One was a 12-course tasting lunch with wine pairings at a 1-star Michelin restaurant in Arles. Also on that tour was a food walking tour of the Latin district in Paris. This was unlike a lot of food tours, as we went from shop to shop tasting and then purchased the items that our people found most enjoyable and ended the tour at a wine shop where we did a tasting and enjoyed a picnic of the items purchased. This was a small group of 12. We have settled on never having groups larger than 22, including my wife and I, in the future."
Local Experts
Smith occasionally enlisted the drawing power of a Pied Piper, perhaps a winemaker. "While great to have them along, I have found using local experts in each area to be both a better and more economical way to organize the tour," he said.
What’s next on the menu for Smith? "We are completely sold out of a custom Italy tour in 2022 – 19 nights covering Sicily to Rome with a stop on the Adriatic side and a food tour in that region," he said. "That is something that is usually not covered on any organized tour of Italy, and we wanted to add that in addition to the many other expected food-related stops while in Italy."
Suppliers Serve up Local Delicacies
Many suppliers make your job easier by continuing to raise the bar on culinary offerings. While France and Italy are great destinations for foodies, your clients don’t necessarily need to head overseas for delicious dishes. Those who sail on U.S. riverboats and coastal ships will find an array of regional flavors. American Cruise Lines’ Mississippi River cruises might offer locally sourced appetizers like Cajun-spiced jumbo sea scallops with Creole beurre blanc. In the Pacific Northwest, American’s entrées could include Dungeness crab cake; in the Northeast, options include a New England boiled seafood dinner with lobster, shrimp and clams.
American Queen Steamboat Company offers regional dishes in the U.S., such as panko-crusted fried alligator tail and Minnesota wild rice soup. It also features themed culinary cruises, including Bourbon cruises through Kentucky and Pacific Northwest voyages that visit pinot noir wineries.
In Mexico, you might not expect to find superb fine dining in an all-inclusive resort. But Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancún All-Inclusive Spa Resort is home to the AAA Five-Diamond Le Basilic, which offers a French-Mediterranean menu.
