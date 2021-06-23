Dazzling Greater Fort Lauderdale Helps Advisors Shine
Advisors can learn to sell this hot destination through the Greater Fort Lauderdale Specialist program.
Boasting over 3,000 hours of sunshine a year, Greater Fort Lauderdale in southeastern Florida sells easily as a relaxing beach getaway, especially when you factor in its 24 miles of golden-sand beaches, proximity to Port Everglades, an international airport (FLL) and full range of accommodations. But in teaming up with Travel Agent Academy to create the Greater Fort Lauderdale Specialist program, the destination helps you take your clients’ vacations up a notch by shedding light on enriching activities and ways to add value.
The specialist program shows you how to position Fort Lauderdale for clients with a whole variety of interests, as it outlines key selling points and offers sales resources. Such support will take you far, given that the destination encompasses over 30 beach neighborhoods – including Hollywood, Pompano and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea – as well as the Everglades, a major attraction itself.
Water Everywhere
With 300 miles of navigable waterways, Greater Fort Lauderdale is known as the Yachting Capital of the World and is suitable for every kind of boating. Even transportation to beaches, shopping venues and theaters typically takes the form of water taxis. And there’s a watersport for everyone, from deep-sea fishing to snorkeling and swimming to windsurfing and parasailing to kayaking and paddle boarding.
Off-the-Beach Lures
Even beach enthusiasts need a little variety. Learn how to help them round out their stays with these ideas:
– Affordable golf
– World-class scuba diving
– Casinos and racetracks
– Vibrant cultural venues
– Colorful nightlife
– Nature exploration
– Amusement parks
– Spa treatments
All Angles
Whether you’re arranging destination weddings, planning cruise stays, or booking week-long trips for families, couples or groups of friends, you’ll discover that Greater Fort Lauderdale is welcoming to all. And when equipped with information on the right accommodations, restaurants and activities – and on ways to make them even more affordable – you can guarantee your clients a happy spot in the sun.
