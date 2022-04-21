Exploring The Florida Keys By Car
Driving vacations are an excellent way in which to experience all the destination has to offer
A driving vacation in the Florida Keys is an ideal way to explore this chain, which includes islands that are historic and funky, uber luxurious and supremely relaxing.
It’s easy to drive in the Keys, because there’s one main route – Florida Keys Overseas Highway, the southernmost leg of U.S. Highway 1 – with 42 bridges that connect the keys. Driving the 113-mile highway presents views of the Atlantic Ocean on one side and the Florida Bay and Gulf of Mexico on the other.
Margaritaville Beach House
It’s a breeze to pick up a rental vehicle at the airport or take a free shuttle to the new Margaritaville Beach House Key West, located a short distance from the airport. Staying here means your clients will be right across the street from picturesque Smathers Beach. They’ll be a bit farther from the main town, but the resort offers free shuttle rides into town.
The hotel has 186 spacious rooms and suites appointed in a clean, modern coastal design. Many overlook the pool and grassy grounds. It also has casual restaurant and bar. Visit margaritavilleresorts.com/margaritaville-beach-house-key-west.
After spending a few days touring such sites as Key West’s Harry S. Truman Little White House and Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum, your clients might want to head up the road to explore another key.
Little Palm Island
An hour’s drive north is Little Torch and the ultra-exclusive, adults-only Little Palm Island Resort & Spa. Luggage stowed and rum drink in hand, guests are whisked on a wooden boat to Little Palm, which has a British Colonial design and just 30 thatched-roof bungalow suites.
There are no telephones or TVs in the suites, which are lavishly furnished. Enjoy dining al fresco and relaxing by a bonfire on your private spit of sand. Visit littlepalmisland.com
Hawks Cay
For a more family-friendly property, drive north to Duck Key and the Hawks Cay Resort, a 60-acre AAA Four Diamond Award-rated resort. It has 177 rooms, 250 two- and three-bedroom townhome-style villas, and six dining outlets with an overall contemporary, island-inspired atmosphere.
There’s plenty to do: Hawks Cay has a fullservice marina, a saltwater lagoon, five swimming pools, kid and teen clubs, and a spa. The resort also offers offshore, flats and backcountry fishing; diving; kayaking; kiteboarding and standup paddleboarding programs; and dolphin programs. Visit hawkscay.com.
Bungalows Key Largo
For a final touch of luxury, consider recommending Bungalows Key Largo, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort just up Highway 1. The 12-acre, 135-unit resort features a spa, two pools, three restaurants, a fitness Tiki hut, 1,000 feet of shoreline, three piers to accommodate 40-foot-long boats and 800-square-foot bungalows. Rates start at $1,000 per night and include golf cart pickup and drop-off, lodging, food and premium beverages, resort amenities, water toys, and activities such as morning yoga, cooking and mixology classes, and sunset happy hours. Visit bungalowskeylargo.com.
Taking Flight
You may want to recommend your clients start in Key West, because it’s easier than ever to fly into the Conch Republic.
Key West International Airport is always adding more nonstop flights, a move that likely will accelerate with the addition of a new $80 million terminal scheduled for completion in October 2024.
Nonstop flights to Key West are available from Asheville, N.C.; Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte; Chicago; Cincinnati; Dallas; Houston; Indianapolis; Nashville; Newark; New York City LaGuardia and JFK; Philadelphia; and Washington D.C. Reagan and Dulles.
In Florida, nonstop flights are offered from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Orlando, Sanford, Tampa, and St. Petersburg. Visit eyw.com.
