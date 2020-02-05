Feel-Good Escapes
Quintana Roo's upscale resorts put a premium on top-of-the-line wellness experiences.
With wellness tourism numbers continuing to soar, Quintana Roo’s high-end resorts have invested heavily in extraordinary spas, while also incorporating the wellness factor beyond the treatment rooms.
Here’s a sample of what you can offer clients looking for a feelgood escape.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico
The five-star, nature-centric and socially responsible hotel is tucked away in the Mayan jungle on the shores of the Caribbean, close to downtown Playa del Carmen but feeling like a million miles away. Accessibility to nature and adventure options—an important part of today’s wellness vacations—is built in at Hotel Xcaret Mexico with its All-Fun Inclusive program that includes a full-access passport to all the Xcaret parks.
The property’s Muluk Spa is unique and takes wellness to the cultural immersion level with treatment cabins in natural rock caves and a spa menu that features everything from cosmetic dermatology to spiritual healing ceremonies.
Le Blanc Spa Resort
The luxury resort is still sparkling from a multimillion-dollar renovation, which included the award-winning Le Blanc Spa. One of the property’s three swimming pools is flanked by Pure, Healthy Kitchen, a restaurant that specializes in a light, fresh menu. All of the hotel’s restaurants have glutenfree options and host pool biking sessions. Pool yoga on floating mats is also available at the ocean-facing Sol infinity pool.
Agents can book clients into a dedicated Wellness Suite with its menu of in-room aromatherapy that includes infusers, hand-crafted soaps, bath salts and scented pillows, access to a Wellness Concierge, in-room yoga and meditation kits, and a choice of one of three 120-minute Wellness Spa packages. Healthy cooking workshops are available.
Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach Cancun
The resort’s 40,000-square-foot Gem Spa remains the undisputed heart of wellness programs and is one of the most luxurious in the region. The décor is all rich woods, Italian mosaics, sand marble and black granite, and quartz infused treatment rooms. It’s also the only spa in the area offering a 10-step hydrotherapy ritual that ends in the serene Pool of Sensations, filled with cascades, cervical neck jets and more.
Guests can also experience guided meditation sessions and group yoga lessons with a view of the ocean at the state-of-the-art fitness center.
Selling Tips
When qualifying wellness prospects, John Latimer of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based SkyMed Travel said he has learned to read between the lines.
“When they say, ‘I’m exhausted and just need to get away,’ it’s the perfect opportunity to sell them a wellness-based vacation that blends nature encounters, culinary experiences, mindfulness activities and more,” he said. “They might not know exactly what they want so it’s up to you to listen closely and make the right suggestions.”
Latimer recommended staying on top of what’s new in the spa and wellness industry by attending webinars and seminars.
An MVI Marketing survey found that upward of 70 percent of respondents said they plan to travel with their significant others on wellness vacations.
The survey also found that the higher the income, the more likely respondents were to use travel advisors.
