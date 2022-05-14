Finding More Bliss for Your Clients In the Fort Myers Area
Discover why this area in Florida has so much to offer your clients.
Destination & Tourism Linda Truilo
If you have clients looking to plan a convenient destination wedding in the U.S., perhaps in a coastal location filled with tropical beauty and a hometown vibe, then Fort Myers’ new Wedding Specialist option on TravelAgentAcademy.com will serve you well.
Designed as a stand-alone program offering its own certificate, this wedding chapter is filled with suggestions not only for staging the big day and related events, but also for entertaining guests, from the couple’s friends to extended family. So, in addition to a wedding focus, it off ers a comprehensive overview of the area, which comprises Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel Island, Cape Coral, Bonita Springs, Estero and Captiva Island, among other locales.
Aquatic, Sandy or Verdant Venues
Wedding venues run the gamut. Resorts include both luxury and casual properties, where your couple can marry harborside or on a white-sand beach, near a golf course, on a garden patio or in an elegant ballroom. Or have them consider a botanical garden, historic home, rustic barn, nature park or boat charter. The chapter is filled with specific recommendations and advice on how to get help in setting up the event.
Restaurants to Celebrate
Whether it’s for a wedding reception, proposal or a night out with friends, your couple will delight in the area’s choice of restaurants and bars, which feature a variety of international cuisines, seafood, farm-totable fare and great cocktails. You’ll learn to recommend such options as romantic fine dining at sunset, a martini bar and steakhouse in cool industrial digs, restaurants serving Southern favorites in charming historic settings, and fun and welcoming LGBTQ+ hangouts.
Activities for All
Should your clients plan to honeymoon in the Fort Myers area or spend time with guests, you will have plenty of suggestions for things to do. For honeymooners, these activities can be as simple as shell collecting or pedaling a catamaran-style boat, or as adventurous as kayaking the Great Calusa Blueway or chartering a boat to Cabbage Key for a journey back in time. Nature parks, brewery trails, golf, fishing, art galleries and theater are just a few of the many options for entertaining family and friends.
Super Support
Not only does the Wedding Specialist chapter show how to connect with wedding planners and vendors, but it also contains downloadable PDFs with extensive listings and links to resorts and hotels for hosting weddings, offproperty venues, restaurants, spas, historic sites, festivals, kid-friendly activities and more.
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Linda Truilo
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS