Finding Neon-Charged Romance

From over-the-top spas to balloon rides to dining over a sea of lights, Las Vegas is all about pleasure.
As a city with many nuptials to its name, Las Vegas (which sees, roughly, some 100,000 marriage licenses issued annually) oozes romance and romantic things to do. From over-the-top spas to balloon rides to dining over a sea of lights, Las Vegas is all about pleasure.
Romantic Dining, Vegas Style
A big part of that pleasure can be found in the city’s one-of-a-kind dining experiences. New in Las Vegas-style romance is the NoMad Las Vegas, which opened last year astride the Park MGM. The chic 293-room property from the Sydell Group brings the NoMad Restaurant, where romantic repasts await your clients with 23-foot ceilings, velvety merlot banquettes and massive crystal chandeliers.
A trio of standouts offer dining over the neon. The Eiffel Tower Restaurant, 110 feet above the Las Vegas Strip inside the Eiffel Tower facsimile at Paris Las Vegas, is popular for proposals; one corner table has 180-degree views and a few others overlook Las Vegas Boulevard and the Bellagio Fountains beyond.
The revolving Top of the World Restaurant takes the altitude up a notch with tables above the lights and views that spread out across the valley. It’s on the 106th floor of the Stratosphere, which is being rebranded as The Strat Hotel, Casino and SkyPod. Rivea, on the 64th floor of the Delano, connected to Mandalay Bay, brings dining by the celebrity chef Alain Ducasse, with astounding views of the Strip.
For views of the Bellagio Fountains, choices range from bedazzled brunches at the Paris’s Mon Ami Gabi across the street, to lakeside dining with front-row views at Bellagio’s sumptuous Le Cirque, which offers a jewel-box setting and specializes in truffles in season, and Picasso, which focuses on foie gras and surrounds couples with paintings by the master.
Downtown, Hugo’s Cellar at the Four Queens is a Las Vegas tradition for classic steaks and martinis (or Champagne). Every woman is presented with a rose when she sits down.
For clients who may enjoy sampling a variety of venues—and agents who enjoy getting a 12 percent commission for arranging it—Lip-Smacking Tours offers options ranging from boozy brunches to gourmet tastings with helicopter flights over the Strip. Each easy walking tour visits three or four top-flight restaurants with a guide. Tours run from $125 to $299 a person.
Romantic Ways to Explore Vegas
For romance under the sky, there is nothing like a sunrise or sunset balloon ride. At Vegas Balloon Rides, sessions run from $145 per adult up to $400 per person (for a private couples ride). Champagne and light snacks are often included.
The world’s tallest Ferris Wheel, the High Roller at The Linq, can bring 30 minutes of neon-charged romance to a special occasion. Packages can be reserved, including for weddings and proposals.
If Venice is too far to go for a romantic canal gondola ride, The Venetian Resort brings the experience to Las Vegas with serenaded glides through the Grand Canal.
A private ride for two can be arranged for $116. Reservations, however, must be made in person.
Sybaritic Sensibilities
After a night of celebration, a trip to the spa offers a chance to immerse and recover together. The Spa at Aria, Bellagio Spa & Salon and Sahra Spa, Salon & Hammam at The Cosmopolitan have couples suites and couple focused spa packages.
