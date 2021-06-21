How Cancun and Riviera Maya Triumphed Over the Pandemic
The region's health and safety protocols, air connectivity and hotel offerings contributed to the destination's success
Unlike many international destinations, Cancun and Riviera Maya have thrived by comparison, and for a variety of reasons.
"The region features amazing landscapes, world-class lodging options, superb local and international gastronomy – but it also has great air connectivity," said Dario Flota, director of the Quintana Roo Tourism Board. "The Cancun International Airport is the most important airport in the region, and it never closed during the pandemic."
Health and Safety Measures
Flota also attributed the region’s success to the rapid responses from both private and public sectors to develop and enact the requisite health and safety measures to reignite tourism in the wake of the pandemic.
"For example, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Health, together with the support of experts in the sectors, established the Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification, which establishes and ensures compliance with good sanitary practices within tourist establishments, in order to provide confidence and certainty to all of our visitors," he said.
Going forward, business is continuing to blossom, Flota added.
Air Lift Increases
"The upcoming summer season is looking great with the progressive return of airlines to Cancun and Cozumel airports, as well as the increase in flight frequencies and arrivals of new routes – which gives us an optimistic outlook," he said.
"In July, Avianca will land in Cancun with a new route from Medellín, and as of today we have 42 flights from major cities in the United States; Frontier recently announced that beginning on June 10 a new route from Dallas will fly to Cancun as well. We have several flights from Europe that will begin in the summer and fall, from cities like Madrid, Lisbon, Barcelona, Vienna, London, Warsaw, Zurich and Paris."
The region’s hotel expansion is also continuing unabated, despite the pandemic. Existing properties instituted onsite COVID-19 testing for guests, and typically on a complimentary basis, and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement that all travelers entering the U.S. from international destinations provide proof of negative COVID tests.
New Hotels and Resorts
Hotels scheduled to debut in 2021 include The Yucatan Resort Playa del Carmen, which at press time was slated to debut at the end of May; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, Live Aqua Beach Resort Tulkal Riviera Maya and Hotel Xcaret Arte in the next several months.
In the fall, Breathless Tulum Resort & Spa, Fiesta Americana Tulkal Riviera Maya, Secrets Moxché Playa del Carmen and Hilton Cancun, an All-Inclusive Resort are set to open.
In December, the Senator Riviera Cancun Spa Resort and Breathless Cancun Soul Resort are scheduled to begin welcoming guests.
Unico 20°87° Reprises its Superbia Summer Event
One of the many selling points of Mexican Caribbean resorts is the generous number of amenities and activities they offer travelers.
A case in point is UNICO 20°87°, which has garnered a reputation for its myriad experiential offerings.
This summer, the resort is reprising its Superbia Summer event, which will run July 12-Aug. 22 and focus on local Mexican chefs who will create culinary experiences for guests.
"With so many small businesses being affected by COVID-19, we wanted to host this incredible culinary series at UNICO 20°87° in a unique way this year by bringing awareness to the many incredible local chefs and restaurants in Mexico," said Frank Maduro, VP of marketing for AIC Hotel Group.
"Delivering an unforgettable gastronomic takeover paired with a truly immersive vacation showcases our commitment to giving our guests a carefully curated, luxury all-inclusive experience."
Chefs include Bruno Oteiza from Biko, Mexico City, July 12-18; Lula Martin del Campo from Cascabel, Mexico City, July 19-25; Nico Mejia, from Mexia, Guadalajara Aug. 2-8; Vazquez Lugo from Restaurante Nicos, Mexico City, Aug. 9-15; and Abel Hernandez from Eloise, Mexico City, Aug. 16-22:
The resort also offers guests a robust range of experiences at an additional cost, including chocolate-tasting classes, Mexican cooking classes, mixology classes, wine, charcuterie tastings and much more.
