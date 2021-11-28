Introducing Your Clients To Culturally Rich Guanajuato
Travel Agent Academy's new program can help you become a Guanajuato Specialist.
Since many U.S. travelers turned to Mexico’s coastal areas for convenient international getaways this past year, now is the time to build on interest in the destination by introducing clients to the country’s vibrant, mountainous heartland – Guanajuato, a state legendary for its silver and steeped in culture. Travel Agent Academy is pleased to help you do just that as it unveils its new Guanajuato Specialist program at GuanajuatoSpecialist.com.
This one-chapter course brings together an impressive amount of information and images depicting this region as both picturesque and diverse in its cultural offerings and activities. Here is where the towers of a neo-Gothic pink sandstone church rise from cobblestone streets, where monuments of Spanish colonial architecture grace elegant plazas in towns rich from silver production, and where vistas stretch across fields of strawberries, lavender and agave toward the surrounding mountains. Following are examples of all there is to do and see.
Shining History
Guanajuato’s wealth stems from silver mining production that dates to the mid-1500s, and its political legacy as the birthplace of Mexican Independence intertwines the fates of Spanish authorities with Mexican-born Spaniards and indigenous people, including miners. Their stories unfold through a series of fascinating historical sites and monuments:
– La Valenciana Mine
– Guanajuato City’s Grain Warehouse
– El Pípila Statue
– Pueblo Mágico of Dolores Hidalgo
Flush with Art and Culture
The state’s wealth brought great works of art and architecture to its towns, and gave rise to the prestigious University of Guanajuato, which serves as a major cultural hub in the capital city and sponsors many programs in music and the visual and performing arts, especially during the famous Cervantino arts festival. A dramatic mix of architectural styles, together with a student population, brings to the city a palpable liveliness. Other sights not to miss include:
– Moorish-style Juarez Theater
– Mexican Churriqueresque Church of San Diego
– Baroque Guanajuato Basilica
– Neo-Gothic Church of Saint Michael the Archangel (in San Miguel de Allende)
From Food to Outdoor Fun to Pueblos Magicos
The course is filled with tips on food to try, wineries to visit, festivals to attend, where to join a singing street parade or experience indigenous healing rituals, and where to horseback ride, kayak, and take in the best views – and finally it points you to the region’s two UNESCO World Heritage Sites and six Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns).
